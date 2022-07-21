ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Cosby Quartet Album Release Party

By Courtney Phenicie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday, producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Juan Cosby and his band are releasing a raw audio live album recorded with Devin Brooks at Radio Artifact. The closed-session artistic endeavor features vocalists Audley and Wonky Tonk, and was created...

Vibe

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Honored With New Merch And Vinyl Re-Release For 50th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Curtis Mayfield’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly. The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat. Super Fly—the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

On Deck: Watch Noah Cyrus Perform Three New Songs in This Dreamy Mini-Concert

On Deck is a new Rolling Stone video series that showcases exclusive intimate performances by the music industry’s most exciting stars. In the first installment of this series, Noah Cyrus performs “Ready to Go,” “Mr. Percocet,” and “I Burned Down LA” off her upcoming album, The Hardest Part, to be released on Sept. 16. This performance was filmed at the folksy Topanga Creative Acres ranch. Cyrus is accompanied by Liam Kevany on guitar, Leeann Skoda on guitar and background vocals, Roland Hamilton on keys, Dan Kalisher on pedal steel, and Elias Mallin on percussion.
MUSIC
NME

MONSTA X collaborate with producer Sam Feldt on new single ‘Late Night Feels’

MONSTA X have unveiled their collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on ‘Late Night Feels’. On July 21, the K-pop group teamed up with Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, which dropped alongside its accompanying video treatment. In the clip, a number of notable young stars, which include Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk, Alan Chikin Chow and more, transported to a magical world, defined by unadulterated joy and dance.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Presents Concert Series Launches With Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and More

Pitchfork is excited to announce the new Pitchfork Presents concert series, kicking off at Knockdown Center in Queens on Sunday, August 21. Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, and Mega Bog will all take the stage for the first edition, along with Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo. Advance tickets for Pitchfork Presents are available today for $40 on DICE. There will also be day-of tickets available for $60.
QUEENS, NY
Devin Brooks
Pitchfork

Purity Ring Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Shrines

Purity Ring have announced Shrines X, a reissue of their debut album to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Shrines X arrives July 29 and will include the original album plus three previously unreleased B-sides from the Canadian duo Check out the reissue’s cover art below. Purity Ring released the Graves...
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
#Tino#Live Album#Radio Artifact#The Juan Cosby Quartet#Mecca Otr
Ultimate Classic Rock

ZZ Top, ‘RAW': Album Review

Raw would seem to be part of ZZ Top's DNA, much less the title of one of its albums. But we've never heard the Texas trio quite this kind of raw before. There's a kind of brilliance that resulted in RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack. It's a live album without an audience, brought about when Banger Films, makers of the 2019 Netflix documentary, gathered the group at historic Gruene Hall, billed as Texas' oldest continually run dance venue, ostensibly for some still shots. But the band's gear was set up on the stage, and suffice to say that when Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are in a room together with instruments, music is bound to happen.
TEXAS STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Singer-songwriter and ventriloquist to perform at Vine Church

Brent Vernon, a singer-songwriter and ventriloquist, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. For over 25 years, Vernon and his puppet Sam have traveled the country to share the Christian faith and provide family entertainment. Vernon is also a children's author and illustrator of seven books. He promises an evening of music, stories and laughter.
RELIGION
Entertainment
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, ’18′: Album Review

Surprise has been one of the sharpest arrows in Jeff Beck's quiver for more than six decades now. From his comings and goings in various ensembles - even the group that bore his name - to stylistic excursions into jazz fusion, Gene Vincent and opera, and collaborations with Jan Hammer, Roger Waters, Kate Bush, Imelda May, Herbie Hancock, Kelly Clarkson and others, the guitar legend keeps us guessing. And he then makes them sound like something that fits as easily as a 12-bar progression. But, really -- who saw this one coming?
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Whiplash In Concert’ To Launch World Tour In October; Composer Justin Hurwitz Conducts Jazz Big Band Alongside Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Organizers of Whiplash in Concert said Thursday that the live concert series will have its world premiere October 28 at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. In the concert, the film’s Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct an 18-piece jazz big band ensemble that will play Hurwitz’s score live accompanying the 2014 Damien Chazelle film. The pic was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and won three including for star JK Simmons. It was the first of several collaborations between Hurwitz and Chazelle; Hurwitz won two Oscars for the score and original song for Chazelle’s...
BOSTON, MA
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Releases First Listen from Long-Awaited ‘Animals’ Remix with 17-Minute “Dogs”

Pink Floyd has released the 2018 remastered version of “Dogs” from their forthcoming Animals 2018 Remix album, out September 16. Closing off one side of the original 1977 album is “Dogs,” the only track co-written by David Gilmour and Roger Waters on the mostly Waters-penned album, and features both singers sharing vocals on the epic 17-minute track.
MUSIC
thesource.com

House Of Pain Release 30th Anniversary Edition Of ‘House Of Pain (Fine Malt Lyrics)’

Tommy Boy Records celebrates the 30th Anniversary of House of Pain’s debut album House of Pain (Fine Malt Lyrics) with a deluxe digital edition, deluxe double LP limited edition on 180 gram white & orange opaque vinyl, with a free ‘Jump Around Rope’, and a limited deluxe edition cassette, all featuring newly imagined artwork from Tristan Eaton. Deluxe editions contain 5 Bonus Tracks available only at independent record stores. A standard edition vinyl LP, Compact Disc and Cassette also available. For all exclusive 30th anniversary release merchandise items, visit: https://houseofpain-store.com Reflecting on what by now can be considered a cultural touchstone, the trio’s centerpiece Everlast, aka Erik Francis Schrody observed, “To be a part of something that has impacted the culture as much as House of Pain and ‘Jump Around’ did is beyond an honor and a blessing. As a kid with rap dreams, I never could have imagined 30 years later that our work is still being listened to and played in the biggest venues in the world.” Everlast, DJ Lethal and Danny Boy formed House of Pain while attending high school and were signed to Tommy Boy Records after fashioning themselves as rowdy Irish-American hooligans, hitting the local rap & alternative music scene. Their debut album House of Pain (Fine Malt Lyrics) was released in 1992 and went multi-platinum, thanks to the smash hit single “Jump Around” which was produced by Cypress Hill’s DJ Muggs. The song hit #3 on the Billboard Top 100 Chart in the US and charted Top 10 globally, including in the UK and Canada. “Jump Around” has been named one of the best songs in Hip-Hop (NME, VH1, Q Magazine, The Source) and continues to remain not only a club classic, but also one of most recognizable sports anthems, energizing crowds at stadiums, arenas and ballparks throughout the world, with one of the most recognizable beats in hip-hop history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Big Thief Performs Unreleased Track “Happiness” for NPR Tiny Desk

On July 20, the folk band Big Thief joined NPR’s Tiny Desk from the comfort of their home and performed their unreleased track “Happiness.”. The band performed their Tiny Desk (home) concert upstairs in a “windy Connecticut” house and perched by a coffee table. They played four songs for the 20-minute video segment which included “Change,” “Dried Roses,” and “Certainty”—all off their new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. To end their show, the band played their unreleased track “Happiness.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pitchfork

Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58

Paul Ryder, whose house-inspired basslines anchored Happy Mondays, died this morning (July 15), the band said on Facebook. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Paul Ryder was 58. Ryder co-founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 with his brother Paul and Gary Whelan, Paul...
THEATER & DANCE

