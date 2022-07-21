Juan Cosby Quartet Album Release Party

Tommy Boy Records celebrates the 30th Anniversary of House of Pain’s debut album House of Pain (Fine Malt Lyrics) with a deluxe digital edition, deluxe double LP limited edition on 180 gram white & orange opaque vinyl, with a free ‘Jump Around Rope’, and a limited deluxe edition cassette, all featuring newly imagined artwork from Tristan Eaton. Deluxe editions contain 5 Bonus Tracks available only at independent record stores. A standard edition vinyl LP, Compact Disc and Cassette also available. For all exclusive 30th anniversary release merchandise items, visit: https://houseofpain-store.com Reflecting on what by now can be considered a cultural touchstone, the trio’s centerpiece Everlast, aka Erik Francis Schrody observed, “To be a part of something that has impacted the culture as much as House of Pain and ‘Jump Around’ did is beyond an honor and a blessing. As a kid with rap dreams, I never could have imagined 30 years later that our work is still being listened to and played in the biggest venues in the world.” Everlast, DJ Lethal and Danny Boy formed House of Pain while attending high school and were signed to Tommy Boy Records after fashioning themselves as rowdy Irish-American hooligans, hitting the local rap & alternative music scene. Their debut album House of Pain (Fine Malt Lyrics) was released in 1992 and went multi-platinum, thanks to the smash hit single “Jump Around” which was produced by Cypress Hill’s DJ Muggs. The song hit #3 on the Billboard Top 100 Chart in the US and charted Top 10 globally, including in the UK and Canada. “Jump Around” has been named one of the best songs in Hip-Hop (NME, VH1, Q Magazine, The Source) and continues to remain not only a club classic, but also one of most recognizable sports anthems, energizing crowds at stadiums, arenas and ballparks throughout the world, with one of the most recognizable beats in hip-hop history.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO