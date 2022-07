For Penn State, there’s a night-and-day difference in QB Sean Clifford when he’s healthy. ESPN’s Bill Connelly has looked at 20 teams, including the Nittany Lions, that can become legit national title contenders in 2022. For all 20 teams, Connelly lists the “ifs” that would need to happen for each team to contend for the national title. Connelly’s article is ESPN+ subscriber content, but he tweeted some of his thoughts on Penn State. The tweeted Penn State “ifs” focus on Sean Clifford and the run game.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO