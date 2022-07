A 67-year-old man died late Thursday night after an SUV knocked him off of his bicycle while he was stopped on Louisiana Highway 98 in Lafayette Parish. State Police say troopers began investigating shortly after 11:30 PM after the fatal crash, which happened on LA 98 just west of LA 93. Investigators say the elderly man was stopped in the westbound lane on LA 98 and was facing east. The driver of the SUV was traveling west on LA 98 when the vehicle hit the bicyclist, causing him to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO