PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Next week marks 20 years since the Quecreek Mine rescue. On July 24, 2002, nine coal miners were trapped underground when the Somerset County mine where they were working flooded. The ordeal focused the world's attention on a small farm where the miners would eventually emerge alive nearly 80 hours later.For John Unger, one of the nine men who was once trapped 240 feet underground, it's hard to believe it's been 20 years. "It got cold, our body temperature. Whoever was the coldest, we laid on top of them to try to keep warm," Unger said. "We were totally...

2 DAYS AGO