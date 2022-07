Taking preventive measures from overspending on groceries is crucial during times of inflation. While light splurging may not have been so expensive in the past, doing too much luxury spending in a supermarket can cost you tens of extra dollars, and could end up ruining your budget. You might not have adjusted your budget to correlate with fluctuating inflation rates. Calculating the adjustments can be difficult. So, what are some ways to determine how much you should spend on groceries?

