ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels . This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.

Low Medium High

Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated July 27, 2022):

Cheatham County
Community Level: Medium

Davidson County
Community Level: High

Dickson County
Community Level: High
*elevated from Medium, from July 21, 2022 report

Maury County
Community Level: High
*elevated from Medium, from July 21, 2022 report

Robertson County
Community Level: High

Rutherford County
Community Level: Medium

Sumner County
Community Level: Medium

Williamson County
Community Level: High
*elevated from Medium, from July 21, 2022 report

Wilson County
Community Level: Medium
*elevated from Low, from July 21, 2022 report

Related: Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hospital#Community Levels#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy