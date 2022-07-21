ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, MN

Erik & Kathy Talk With Hobie From Sawyer Brown

kneiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSawyer Brown is coming to Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, MN tomorrow night, and we had a...

www.kneiradio.com

Fountain, MN
wizmnews.com

Dispute at La Crosse Mexican restaurant leads to a “queso” disorderly conduct

A customer complaint at a downtown Mexican restaurant reportedly became physical, and a bit messy, leading to an arrest by La Crosse police. India James of Onalaska is accused of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. During a court appearance by James on Monday, Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a signature bond, and told her to have no contact with the Qdoba restaurant on 3rd Street.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Rochester Church takes on storm damage, cancels service

(ABC 6 News) - First Unitarian Universalist Church took storm damage Saturday during severe weather experienced by communities across Southeastern Minnesota. Official services were canceled Sunday, but the congregation still came together in the church parking lot for drive-thru donuts and updates on the damage. "I think that when difficult...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Accused of Threatening Mayo Clinic Nurse with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Another small town in Minnesota considers disbanding its police force

Paul Folz is the chief of police for the Spring Grove Police Department — and is only its only officer. He's planning to retire by the end of the year, and the city of 13,00 residents is considering disbanding its police force, opting instead to sign a law enforcement contract with the local sheriff's office. Other small towns across the country are facing similar tough choices.
SPRING GROVE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcycle Strikes Deer in Houston County

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Houston man was injured after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer over the weekend. The State Patrol's accident report says 60-year-old Mark Skadson was traveling west on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Rushford when his motorcycle hit the deer shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. The report says Skadson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Saturday night storms leave wind damage in eastern Iowa

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms late on Saturday night caused wind damage in parts of eastern Iowa, particularly in far northeast Iowa. Lines of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of the state late on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Portions of Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties were some of the hardest hit areas, with numerous reports of damage to trees and some buildings.
CALMAR, IA
WEAU-TV 13

Xcel Energy is working to restore power to La Crosse area customers after severe weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers in La Crosse and surrounding areas after last night’s severe storms. Approximately 1,000 customers are without power with Xcel expecting most will see their power restored by 4 p.m. in some areas. In other areas, work to restore power could continue until 9 p.m. with the most significant damage in the Village of Stoddard.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
medcitybeat.com

Primary preview: Rochester mayoral candidates

We put the same five questions to all of the Rochester mayoral candidates on the ballot for the August 9 primary election. Candidates were asked to keep their answers to under 100 words, and were given the opportunity to share a photo. These are the responses we received. 1) The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Waukon man killed in two-vehicle crash in Allamakee County

Personal info of some Cedar Rapids school district staff exposed in cyber-attack. The Cedar Rapids Community School District says some staff had their personal information exposed, in a cyber-attack earlier this month. Updated: 33 minutes ago. An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA

