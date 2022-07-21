ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

By Samjah Iman
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIaax_0gnw8ZxG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Gu0V_0gnw8ZxG00

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


Recording artist H.E.R is set to play Belle in a 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast on ABC . The special will celebrate the 1991 historic Oscar nomination the film received for best picture.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

H.E.R is perfect for this role. With her beauty, unique voice, and genius musical talent, she will surely do the character justice. According to the Hollywood Reporter , H.E.R released a statement saying how in awe she was to be included in this opportunity. “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.” said the Grammy-winning artist.

H.E.R has been turning up her grind lately. Earlier this year, she became the new face of the veteran makeup brand L’Oréal Paris , and of course, she is still touring around the world promoting her latest album.

We can’t wait to see H.E.R bring Belle to life on the television screen. To see a woman of color play a Disney character is phenomenal. We will be glued to our screens to witness this historic moment!

The special will air on December 15th.

DON’T MISS…

H.E.R Opens Up About Her Evolution As A Woman Ahead Of Urban One Honors: ‘I Decided To Just Be H.E.R’

5 Times H.E.R Gave Us Fashion Goals

H.E.R. Announced As The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paramount Lands Action Movie ‘Stray’ From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount snagged the rights to “Stray,” an action movie from “John Wick” mastermind Derek Kolstad. Kolstad is writing the screenplay for the film, which is set to star “Masters of the Universe” actor Kyle Allen. A director has not been attached. Though plot details have not been announced, it will be in the vein of rock-’em-sock-’em revenge thrillers like “John Wick” and Bob Odenkirk’s “Nobody.” Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce through Weed Road Pictures, and Kolstad will produce through his company Tradecraft. “Kyle has an infectious energy about him and is an absolute joy...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Disney and Givenchy Celebrate Love & Loyalty in 101 Dalmatians Capsule Collection With Playful Pieces & Trendy Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection starring beloved characters from the iconic 1961 animated film Disney’s 101 Dalmatians. The Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians capsule celebrates love and loyalty in high style as Pongo, Perdita and their pups set out for fun and adventure in the City of Light.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Film Star#Abc#Filipino
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy