After a long week of workin’ for a livin’, locals filled the tables at Liberty Hall for an ’80s rewind. Hip 2B Huey, a Huey Lewis and the News tribute band, opened for MYSTIFY, which honors Australian rockers INXS. Though the venue didn’t quite make it to standing room only, both the crowd and the bands were in good spirits. At $20 each, half of all ticket sales will benefit the Ukrainian Red Cross, ensuring that my trip to Lawrence wasn’t in vain.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO