Steven Magee, a writer and expert on human health, once said, “The key to being prolific is to take the routes that few have traveled.”. In the local restaurant industry, few have taken more chances — pulling the trigger on outside-the-box, road-less-traveled concepts — than the person who might be Fort Worth’s most prolific and recognizable chef, Tim Love.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO