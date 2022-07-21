ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Texas filmmakers bring their ghost story to Burlington film festival. Here's what you'll see.

By Bob Saar
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFDGU_0gnw5fq100

Zombies are out. Ghost stories are in.

Young filmmakers these days have moved away from the turn-of-century zombie genre to embrace the broader — and less overdone — ghost story.

This year's 11th annual Snake Alley Festival of Film, which opened Thursday and concludes Sunday at the Capitol Theater in Burlington, includes "Ghost Trippers" from Texas writer/director J. William Boothman II and producer J.J. Perez.

Boothman hails from Fort Worth and was touring with punk rock band Not Half Bad in 2014, passing through Iowa City.

"I was surprised by how much culture the town I never heard of had," Boothman said.

Perez lives in Austin and runs tech for the band Spazmatics — one of 16 in the U.S.

"Nope, not joking," Perez said. "The Spazmatics is a franchise band with 16 around the country. I work for the Texas one, which is the most popular, according to our manager."

"Ghost Trippers" shows on Friday at 2 p.m.

Here's how it is described: "When a skeptical motel manager skips the Halloween parties for a quiet night at work, four amateur paranormal investigators arrive with a story too bizarre not to believe. As the night progresses, strange and unexplained events start to unfold at the Tehuacana Inn. Alex and the Ghost Trippers set off to document the ultimate proof of paranormal existence."

Tehuacana is a real town in Limestone County, Texas, about 30 miles east of Waco. The inn is fictional. The film is the pilot for a 30-minute six-part series in the horror/comedy genre.

"I really enjoyed Ghost Trippers," SNAFF festival director Tadd Good said. "It works great as a pilot, but also works as a standalone short film. Of course, it'd be great to see where else they plan on going with the story."

The story by Perez, Christopher Durbin and Andy Valentine stars Rebecca Guerrero, Enzo Monfre, Mike Zaragosa, Andy Valentin, Mikaela Free, George Meyers, Ben Kelley, Linda M. Segura, and Perez and Boothman.

Perez and Zaragosa arrived in Burlington on Wednesday, but Boothman chose to stay behind to raise money.

Here are excerpts from an interview with the Hawk Eye.

The concept

THE: So, another zombie movie, eh?

Boothman: It's actually a ghost movie. That's the same thing, just a little bit different.

THE: Why does the world need your ghost story?

Boothman: You were talking about zombies last decade or two decades ago, even, and now it seems to be the same thing with ghosts. There are all these ghost shows on Discovery and Travel. It seems like every celebrity is now also doing a ghost show.

So yeah, why is it "Ghost Trippers?" I think what's missing from all those ghost shows is they never find the ghosts, and some of them probably think too highly of themselves. So with "Ghost Trippers," it's a traditional narrative style, not "The Office" or a mockumentary, but a traditional style movie following a team of these ghost hunters who actually run into ghosts.

So the idea of the purpose of the series is for Brandy the Medium, the one who believes in ghosts, to get her ragtag team of filmmakers to come to the believing side, to get all these non-believers to believe. So with that, you get to see some ghosts.

Perez: When we were coming up with this idea, I wanted to have this goofy paranormal team. But when you watch these ghost hunting shows, a lot of them are just over the top ridiculous, and they take themselves way too seriously, and it turns out to be comedic when they're not really trying to be.

So we kind of wanted to do a parody of that, making fun of that over-the-top and you can obviously tell that they're being ridiculous and somewhat staged.

THE: You've already edited it; you're showing it at film festivals.

Boothman: Well, you're halfway right. We have … it's a pilot. It's, I’d say, a 30-minute pilot, but now with streaming, it could be any length. You know, roughly 30- to 45-minute episodes that we’re going to have, and so we've got the first one out there.

JJ wrote the final episode, and I wrote the second episode, and we have an outline for the middle ones. But the idea is to get this pilot out there and see how much interest there is, and there's been quite a lot. This is festival number 17, and we just got a notification for what number festival, JJ?

Perez: 27.

Boothman: I think we've proven ourselves with the audience. Now it's just trying to find that buyer or streamer-distributor.

THE: And what we're going to see in Burlington is the pilot?

Boothman: Yes, sir.

Who they are

THE: Are there any particular things that you would like the audience to watch for?

Perez: Just know there's so much more to the story. We obviously made this first episode with a lot of unanswered questions. So when you watch it, there's going to be a lot of stuff that's not explained, but that's on purpose — we want people to want more.

The whole goal in this is to show it to all these audiences and make these people want more, to where we can maybe get some crowdfunding or maybe there's an investor watching who can invest in the series and make it happen.

It's a horror-comedy so there are both some scary moments, but also some hilarious moments, and that's what we wanted. We didn't want it to be over-the-top scary and hardcore; we wanted some kind of mix to it. So we hope people have fun with it.

THE: How old are you guys?

Perez: I'm 27 …

Boothman: … and I’m 42.

Perez: I was born after the '80s, but I'm an '80s kid at heart. I pretty much love anything '80s — that’s all my inspiration.

I was a very sick kid. I watched "Psycho" at like age 7 or 8, and I was just glued to the TV. I just love that stuff!

THE: JJ, please describe Will's character in the movie, and then Will, you do the same thing with JJ?

Perez: Will has kind of a cameo appearance and there's not a whole lot to talk about his character (chuckles). He's kind of a businessman who shows up at the motel and some stuff happens where I can't say or it'll be a spoiler.

But I have a much bigger role, so Will can probably say a lot more.

Boothman: JJ plays Alex, the manager at a small roadside motel in a small town in Texas, and he represents the audience members who really don't care about ghost shows. This group of filmmakers shows up at his hotel and annoys the dickens out of him and then, of course, by the end of it, he gets wrapped up in the mayhem.

Inspiration

THE: What's your big dream for this pilot and the series? You want somebody to buy it, but do you want to turn it into a franchise like "Breaking Bad?"

Boothman: Yeah, exactly, "Breaking Bad" is a good example. There are quite a few that have the five-season, six-season arc. "The Sopranos" not so much, but "Breaking Bad," definitely. You can tell that that was visualized from beginning to end.

We have season one outlined, but we've also talked about not going over five seasons, making it very solid.

Perez: And you know, "Stranger Things" is huge right now. I wouldn't mind having something like that, too.

Boothman: Yeah, well, yeah ... I think they also only plan on five seasons, right?

Perez: Yeah, they're ending on five.

Boothman: That's our goal if this ever gets picked up, we would love to have a five-season show just like all the others.

Why SNAFFgoers will like 'Ghost Trippers'

Perez: I think (the Burlington audience) will have a lot of fun with it. We have a great cast, I'm very proud of our cast. They are very funny, they pulled up a lot of great scenes and they're kind of lovable. So I think the audience will agree with that … I hope.

We're just trying to get people to love us. We spent about four grand making this thing and —

THE: That's all? $4,000?

Perez: Yeah. When people hear that, I hope they say, 'Well, if they can make it on $4,000, I wonder what they could do with this certain amount of money.' That’s what we hope for.

We shot it over a course of five days, or five nights really. So with a bigger budget we can do way more things.

"Ghost Trippers" screens at 2 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. 3rd St., Burlington. (319) 237-1099.

Tickets for the festival are available by film block, by day, or all-access. A full schedule of showings is online at SnakeAlleyFestivalofFilm.com.

You can read more about "Ghost Trippers" on IMDB at imdb.com/title/tt15978618/IMDB.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
Pen City Current

We saw her light - over and over again

I had planned on writing today's piece on a baseball player named Juan Soto who last week turned down $441 million to play baseball for the next 15 years in Washington. I just can't get around turning down that kind of money. At that point don't you just hire a swing coach and a personal trainer and focus on being the greatest baseball player ever? There's nothing else to worry about except getting to the Hall of Fame.
kciiradio.com

Tree Falls Onto Riverside House

The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call Thursday afternoon that a tree had fallen on top of a Riverside house at 60 North Washburn St. The tree sits over the top of a power line and was lying on top of the line; despite this, no power outage was reported in the area. There were no reported injuries. The caller said no significant damage to the home was sustained, and the electric company was notified of the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC high school student starts tech company for veterans

A rising Davenport North High School sophomore has won a $10,000 grant for a new project to improve computer skills for local veterans. Abigail Johnson was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show last fall. Abigail had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education, according to her mom, Sally Johnson.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Burlington, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Burlington, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Burlington, IA
KBUR

National Night Out in Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities in Burlington are inviting the public to attend the 2022 National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual event that allows members of the public to interact with the various first responders and law enforcement agencies that protect the city. This year’s event will take place...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Lighting tests on new I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lighting tests will be running for 30 days on the new I-74 bridge. Contractors have installed all of the lighting components on the new bridge. The staff at the cities of Bettendorf and Moline have been trained to operate the new lighting scenes. A media release...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Sheriff's deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Sheriff's deputies deployed the new Lee County Sheriff's Department rescue boat on Thursday night to pull in a stranded family. At about 10:45 p.m., LeeComm was contacted about the family on a pontoon that was floating south on the Mississippi River. The Montrose Police Department...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb Police are investigating a fatal stabbing. According to the police department’s Facebook post, an altercation in the downtown Square led to a person being stabbed. Police confirm one person is dead. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released how...
MACOMB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Film Festivals#The Ghosts#Filmmakers#Ghost Stories#The Capitol Theater#Spazmatics
kciiradio.com

Photos of Possible Riverside Burglary Suspect Revealed

Two Riverside businesses were robbed on July 17th at around 9:30 am. The two businesses were located next to each along West 1st street, with one of the businesses, as reported by Washington Sheriff’s Deputies, being ransacked with smashed windows. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has now released a pair of photos of a possible subject, who was captured on video breaking into the buildings.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Road Closure

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced that starting Monday, July 25th, Irish Ridge Road will be closed from Starr’s Cave Road to Ridgeview Drive for concrete street repairs. The work is expected to last one week, weather permitting. To get to Starr’s Cave Nature Center, drivers will...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Davenport and Bettendorf repealing panhandling ordinances

Soon, neither Davenport or Bettendorf will have ordinances on the books that restrict soliciting money, often called panhandling. The two were among four Iowa cities the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to in April calling on them to repeal ordinances they said could open them up to a lawsuit. In the letter, the ACLU wrote that courts have found similar ordinances restricting panhandling violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help.”
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KWQC

No injuries reported in Saturday morning Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport home sustained “heavy” damage after crews responded to a fire early Saturday. According to a press release, around 3:20 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. Seven trucks and a command vehicle responded to the incident.
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County for June 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Hulls Family Trust sold a 41.07-acre farm in Sonora to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Van collides with train in Muscatine County, one injured

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Liberty man is recovering after his vehicle was hit by a train near the intersection of Highway 6 and Kelly Avenue Thursday evening. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a van westbound on Highway 6 just after 7 p.m. when he failed to yield at the crossing and collided with a train.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 injured in overnight shooting in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-80 near Davenport after a semi rolled over on the highway. The right lane of eastbound I-80 between exit 284 County Road Y40 and exit 290 US 6 is blocked due to the multi-car crash, according to IA511. This...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Moline man arrested after wandering neighborhood with gun

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man is in jail after wandering a neighborhood with a gun and firing shots Wednesday afternoon. According to the Moline Police Department, at about 5:26 p.m. on July 20, officers received multiple 911 calls from the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting that a man was wandering the area and cutting between houses while holding a gun.
MOLINE, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy