Fans tuning into the Minnesota Twins opener against the Detroit Tigers were greeted by an unfamiliar voice on Saturday as Dick Bremer was not in the broadcast booth. Instead, Chris Vosters was in the play-by-play seat next to Glen Perkins. Where's Bremer? He's in Cooperstown for this weekend's Hall of Fame inductions, which will include Twins greats Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, not to mention Twins legend Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO