Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] faced resistance at the $24.2k mark and the bulls were rebuffed in their attempt to drive prices higher. Heading into the weekend, Bitcoin was struggling to climb back above the $23.6k area. The lower timeframe rejection and move back to $22.5k (6% drop) also affected altcoins over the past couple of days. XRP also posted a pullback of 6.7% over the same time period as it dipped from $0.377 to $0.352. Can a further pullback be expected going into the weekend?

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO