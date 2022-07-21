How Moderna’s Covid Vaccine Boosted Boston’s Real-Estate Market

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,477 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Tom Cervello. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Upon entering the stylishly tiled foyer, you are immediately drawn to the living room which transitions to wood floors throughout and boasts high ceilings, custom window shutters, a cozy gas fireplace and opens to the corner balcony with views of Culver City to Santa Monica through Westwood. The Primary Bedroom with its ample space connects to two large walk-in closets with built-ins and the bath provides a walk-in shower as well as soothing bathtub. This top-floor penthouse condo is filled with natural light and conveniently located in the southwest facing corner of the building. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. HOA amenities are easily located on the roof of the complex and host a swimming pool, spa/tub and plentiful space to enjoy the sunshine, outdoor dining or just a relaxing 360 view of Los Angeles. This condo home comes with two side by side parking spaces in the attached garage and a large storage space which is secured and located in the same area.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO