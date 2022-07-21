ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna superintendent attends national conference on Capitol Hill

By EMILY KAHNKE
 3 days ago

Some may have noticed a familiar face was not present at the July 11 meeting of the Owatonna School Board. Superintendent Jeff Elstad was not present because he was attending the Legislative Advocacy Conference at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Last month it was announced Elstad had been elected to the School Superintendents Association (AASA) governing board. The AASA advocates for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education, and develops and supports school system leaders.

The conference allows superintendents from across the nation to make their voices heard to the elected officials regarding federal policies that will most impact their districts.

Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) said she has every confidence in Elstad’s ability to advocate and bring change for the Minnesota school districts.

“He has led with integrity and has advocated very well on our behalf,” she said. “He is representing us well, and I’m very happy he was one of many great Minnesota superintendents elected to the national board.”

“It’s go time,” Elstad said. “Over the three days, we spent a lot of time hearing from different speakers like an economist, political analyst and different experts in the education field.”

Much of the first day of the conference was spent discussing what the current Legislature looks like and how it impacts school districts. The second day, Elstad said, was spent advocating for the local school districts with the teams of the elected officials.

“The whole day was dedicated to meeting and advocating on behalf of public education in Minnesota,” he said. “The biggest thing was really trying to find a way for them to allocate more money for special education.”

As a former special education teacher, Elstad hopes to bring attention to the inadequacies of the federal government funding special education.

“When the Americans with Disabilities Act was introduced back in the ‘70s, the intention was 40% of funding would be reimbursed from the federal government,” Elstad said. “That has fallen short. In 2007, it fell to 20% and things trailed off, and now it’s at 13%. That’s a big part of the advocacy.”

Along with advocating for special education, Elstad also hopes to promote changes down to a local level and loosen federal guidelines that don’t necessarily apply to all school districts.

“I believe they need to let us do our jobs. Let the boards do their jobs to meet the local needs of the school districts,” Elstad said. “I want to promote the growth and needs of Owatonna and Minnesota as the needs of our communities change.”

He reported the officials he met with over the duration of the conference seemed receptive to the ideas brought forth. He also spent time discussing with other legislators and board members about how to continue promoting public education within the government.

“We’re still one of the only countries where everyone is guaranteed a free and public education,” Elstad said. “Some places don’t want to get into the business of education.”

Following the conference, Elstad said he will maintain contact with the governing board virtually and plans to attend another conference in D.C. later this year.

