Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The third highest Mega Millions jackpot ever was only part of the buzz this weekend for South Dakota Lottery players. The Mount Rushmore State was home to multiple big winners as a result of this weekend’s drawings. A Lucky for Life winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Superfair Foods in Aberdeen. The Dakota Cash jackpot will be split among two winning tickets. One was purchased at Maverik, Inc. in Rapid City, the other at Cowboy Country Store in Watertown.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO