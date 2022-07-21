ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

By Todd Epp
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth-largest jackpot. South...

