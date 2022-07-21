ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

OC BikeFest dates, other events finalized in Ocean City

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom OC BikeFest to a 5K to raise money for breast cancer, the resort’s fall calendar is filling up fast. At a meeting Monday, Ocean City Council members approved details for the following upcoming events:. OC BikeFest. Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with the organizers of...

Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Fenwick Business Community Opposes Ordinance Changes

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PennLive.com

Beach town considers lowering the lights to help sea turtles

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Two organizations helped homeless in Georgetown get relief from heat

The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative. The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
NJ.com

Young man killed flying banner plane was working to become airline pilot

The pilot of a banner plane that crashed last weekend in Cape May County graduated from a college aviation program last year and was working toward his airline pilot license. To do that, Thomas Gibson, 23, was accumulating flight hours by flying single-engine airplanes that tow advertisement banners above the Jersey Shore, his obituary and an official at his church said.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair visitors share their favorite experiences on opening day

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Permitting could be coming to Lewes short-term rentals

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
LEWES, DE
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

‘It Was Meant To Be’: Woman Reunites Family With Pendant Lost On Rehoboth Beach With Help Of Social Media

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A vacation down the shore turned into a labor of love for a Brooklyn woman. She found a lost pendant on Rehoboth Beach then worked tirelessly to find the owner. “The world needs some happiness now,” Thomas Lee said. This story of a son and his mother provides just that. “My brother and I were walking on the beach in Rehoboth,” said Rachel Kahan, who found the pendant. Miles of shoreline, thousands of people and out of nowhere one small pendant twinkling from the sunlight between the grains of sand caught their attention. “I looked at the woman’s face and said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

