PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The history and tradition of glass art in Ohio and West Virginia is why glass conventions like Rosie’s glass convention attract so many people. “Fenton glass has the legacy right over the river in West Virginia and so many people here were involved with it. It was such an important place it was where it was all shipped to places across the country and the world. So, it’s the natural place to come back to for a convention that is about the art glass that they made,” The Antique Nomad, George Higby, said.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO