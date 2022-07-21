ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City passes valet stacked parking ordinance

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTandem, stacked valet parking is officially an option for large new downtown commercial developments. Council members on Monday finally came to a consensus on a code amendment to allow developers of projects in the downtown and upper downtown districts that require 100 spaces or more to meet 20 percent of their...

www.oceancitytoday.com

The Dispatch

Fenwick Business Community Opposes Ordinance Changes

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Georgetown Town Council votes to support museum showcasing Confederate flag

Georgetown Town Council voted without objection to fund projects at a museum with a monument, including a Confederate flag on its grounds. The Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Museum came to Georgetown asking for $24,750 to fund several projects, including new blacktop for its parking lot, work on its blacksmith shop, and to refurbish a barn that will host the "World's Largest Frying Pan" from the Delmarva Chicken Festival.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Permitting could be coming to Lewes short-term rentals

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

OC BikeFest dates, other events finalized in Ocean City

From OC BikeFest to a 5K to raise money for breast cancer, the resort’s fall calendar is filling up fast. At a meeting Monday, Ocean City Council members approved details for the following upcoming events:. OC BikeFest. Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with the organizers of OC...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PennLive.com

Beach town considers lowering the lights to help sea turtles

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 Near Dewey Beach Sunday Morning

Just before 1:45, Sunday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Coastal Hwy att Conquest Road in Rehoboth Beach for reports of a pedestrian being struck. As crews responded to the scene crews learned that Good Samaritans were assisting at the scene. As Command arrived...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Man Flips Acura on Coastal Hwy, Flees and Gets Arrested

Police have not yet released charges for the driver who rolled this 1999 Acura Integra in the median of Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth just before 2 p.m. Saturday during heavy peak-season traffic!. Photo courtesy Mark Giuliani, The Talk of Delmarva. However, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE

