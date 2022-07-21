ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local hotelier, longtime fire company volunteer files for Ocean City Council

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boardwalk business owner and longtime fire company volunteer is entering local politics with a bid for City Council. William “Will” Savage III, 42, filed last week for one of three seats up for grabs in the November election. An Ocean City native, Savage grew up helping...

delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Permitting could be coming to Lewes short-term rentals

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
LEWES, DE
PennLive.com

Beach town considers lowering the lights to help sea turtles

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Seacrets Restaurant & Bar coming to Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Seacrets Restaurant and Bar is coming to Chincoteague. Seacrets owner Leighton Moore says the land was acquired on July 20th, located on the bayside at the southwest end of the island. “Rebecca and I along with the Seacrets family look forward to being a part of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Beebe to open new facility in Milton

Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTOP

Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.
CLARKSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Man Flips Acura on Coastal Hwy, Flees and Gets Arrested

Police have not yet released charges for the driver who rolled this 1999 Acura Integra in the median of Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth just before 2 p.m. Saturday during heavy peak-season traffic!. Photo courtesy Mark Giuliani, The Talk of Delmarva. However, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair visitors share their favorite experiences on opening day

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

‘It Was Meant To Be’: Woman Reunites Family With Pendant Lost On Rehoboth Beach With Help Of Social Media

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A vacation down the shore turned into a labor of love for a Brooklyn woman. She found a lost pendant on Rehoboth Beach then worked tirelessly to find the owner. “The world needs some happiness now,” Thomas Lee said. This story of a son and his mother provides just that. “My brother and I were walking on the beach in Rehoboth,” said Rachel Kahan, who found the pendant. Miles of shoreline, thousands of people and out of nowhere one small pendant twinkling from the sunlight between the grains of sand caught their attention. “I looked at the woman’s face and said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

