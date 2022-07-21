ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Neighbors, developers spar over Ocean City Margaraitville alley request

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing held on request for city to abandon right-of-way Members of the public have given their opinions on the city abandoning a downtown right-of-way for a planned Margaritaville resort along the Boardwalk. And while project developers and one neighbor spoke in favor of the developer’s request at a hearing...

www.oceancitytoday.com

The Dispatch

Fenwick Business Community Opposes Ordinance Changes

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Georgetown Town Council votes to support museum showcasing Confederate flag

Georgetown Town Council voted without objection to fund projects at a museum with a monument, including a Confederate flag on its grounds. The Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Museum came to Georgetown asking for $24,750 to fund several projects, including new blacktop for its parking lot, work on its blacksmith shop, and to refurbish a barn that will host the "World's Largest Frying Pan" from the Delmarva Chicken Festival.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Permitting could be coming to Lewes short-term rentals

Committee member Don Long wondered if a property owner in Lewes has the right to rent out their property on a short-term basis during a July 14 short-term rental ad hoc committee meeting. Committee member Tonya Flickinger, who operates a Vrbo, emphatically replied that she or anyone else owning property absolutely has that right. Committee member Winnie Kee agreed with Flickinger, but also discussed proper code enforcement, implying that a system needs to be in place to protect members of the community from nuisances. Jeffrey Goodman, a short-term rental consultant, said he believes a permitting system requiring the holder to satisfy a set of criteria would provide accountability.
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PennLive.com

Beach town considers lowering the lights to help sea turtles

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ward Museum closure extended, officials urge community support

SALISBURY, Md. – The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art is extending its temporary closure due to environmental concerns. The museum experienced a failure in with its HVAC system, forcing them to close it’s galleries. This was the result of all the humidity Delmarva has been experiencing, which officials...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Beebe to open new facility in Milton

Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
NJ.com

Young man killed flying banner plane was working to become airline pilot

The pilot of a banner plane that crashed last weekend in Cape May County graduated from a college aviation program last year and was working toward his airline pilot license. To do that, Thomas Gibson, 23, was accumulating flight hours by flying single-engine airplanes that tow advertisement banners above the Jersey Shore, his obituary and an official at his church said.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year

HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
HARRINGTON, DE

