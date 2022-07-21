ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

A petition is urging Publix to raise wages for workers

Cover picture for the articleA Publix employee has started a petition asking the Lakeland-based company to raise the pay of its workers to help employees keep up with inflation. Leland Presley of Helena, Alabama has worked as a cake decorator at Publix for 18 years. "I don't want to leave my job; I...

