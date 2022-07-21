A petition is urging Publix to raise wages for workers

This just happened in Helena! You found it, this one is a Perfect HOME in this quaint location, Helena with all the conveniences you LOVE! Here is your opportunity to entertain and relax in this two-story charmer. Welcome HOME to your cozy fireplace, new laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Your living room and kitchen fill the first floor that leads out to your perfect backyard, the privacy fence feels secluded as you sit on your outdoor patio for the perfect summer breeze, with your favorite beverage. In Your backyard you will ENJOY being outside every second without spending a fortune. You'll LOVE the main level laundry space and half bath. Second floor privacy is here to stay! You have two large bedrooms with walk-in closets both share a jack and jill bathroom with separate private vanity spaces. This is THE ONE So, come see. It's really something special.

HELENA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO