Tata Harper Just Gave Marie Claire Readers Early Access to Her *Unbelievable* Birthday Sale: Here’s What We’re Shopping

If there’s one beauty sale you don’t want to miss out on, it’s Tata Harper’s annual Birthday Sale. Because not only are Tata Harper products the creme de la creme of non-toxic beauty , but discounts like this don’t come around often. The beauty brand founder, who turns 47 on Friday, July 22, has graciously offered 25 percent off all orders of $100+ . While the sale *officially* kicks off tomorrow and will run through the end of the month, the Colombian-born beauty boss is giving Marie Claire readers early access. All you have to do is enter the following code at checkout: MCXTATA .

Take it from us, you don’t want to sleep on this sale. You can’t even get 25 percent off during the Sephora VIB Rouge sale. So if you’ve had your eye on the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser , Tracee Elis Ross’ go-to Be True Anti-Aging Lip Treatment , or the next-level body oil that’s already developed a cult following, now’s the time to shop.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tata Harper )

The best part? You can feel good about supporting the brand. Every product in the line is free of synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances, artificial colors, toxins, fillers, and GMOs. Tata Harper is also committed to achieving 100 percent sustainability. In fact, it’s the value Tata herself is most proud of. “I truly love the contribution we have made to the beauty industry, not only by creating innovative, high performance products to give our clients incredible results, but by paving the way to a more sustainable, accountable beauty industry,” the beauty founder exclusively told Marie Claire . “The future of sustainability for us is to end single-use products to extend the lifespan of our packaging and reduce unnecessary waste. We have been working on refills behind the scenes for quite some time now and plans to create reusable packaging for our entire product line. I hope this is another step fellow beauty brands begin to adopt because it is so critical in reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.”

While we highly doubt that you’ll have any trouble filling up your cart, we’re here to offer a little guidance. From Tata’s favorite moisturizer to our personal holy grails (I would move a mountain for a lifetime supply of the Resurfacing Mask), keep scrolling to see the Tata Harper skin, body, and makeup products that deserve a spot in your routine.

What to Buy With Promo Code: MCXTATA

The Best Body Oil

Revitalizing Body Oil

This luxe body oil will give your skin the prettiest sheen and lock in moisture. It’s important to call out that each ingredient comes from natural origin—and you can inspect the ingredient list on the brand’s website. For best results, use this product on damp skin.

The Best Seller

Hydrating Floral Essence

One of the brand’s most popular products is this plumping and hydrating essence, which essentially makes every product you apply thereafter work that much better. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, making it ideal for those with dry skin.

The Game-Changer

Peachy Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush

If you’re in the market for a creamy, nourishing all-in-one makeup product to simplify your summer routine, scoop this up STAT. The sheer, shimmering, balm puts the prettiest flush across the cheeks, lips, and eyelids.

The Tata Harper-Recommended Product

Water-Lock Moisturizer

If you’ve never, ever tried the brand before this moment in time, Tata recommends testing out this lightweight—and refillable—moisturizer. “It’s a universal moisturizer that plumps the skin and makes it bouncy,” she says.

The Beauty Editor Favorite

Resurfacing Mask

I’ve been using this detoxifying mask since before my beauty editor days—and it remains my all time favorite. The tightening mask dries down in about 20 minutes, and once I wash it off with warm water, my skin looks beyond glowy. It’s a staple in my routine, especially in the summer.

