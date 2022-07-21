ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star Ohio State basketball target Scotty Middleton to make college choice soon

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has done well for himself on the recruiting trail since joining the program, but if we’re being honest, it hasn’t been at the same level as when Thad Matta was stomping around the court. In fact, Holtmann has yet to land a 5-star prospect during his time at OSU.

However, that could all change when 2023 small forward Scotty Middleton makes his college choice. According to the ESPN 100, Middleton is ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in the recruiting cycle, and he is expected to choose between the Buckeyes, Seton Hall, and UConn.

At 6-foot, 6-inches, and out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, Middleton could be an immediate impact player to continue to build on last season’s top ten recruiting class.

And we shouldn’t have to wait long. Middleton is expected to announce his decision on August 6.

We’ll obviously keep an eye on the news when it hits. Needless to say, it would be a huge commitment for a class that is already one of the best in the Big Ten.

