Op-Ed: Senate drug bill could end up hurting patients

The blame game around the Senate's failure to pass global warming legislation is in full swing. The obvious target is West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, with his one-man veto power over the Democratic Party. But he's not the only one. There's Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader who can't corral his troops, and of course President Joe Biden, who is supposed to be the master of the Senate. And that's just on the Democratic side. How the Republican Party escapes responsibility for environmental disaster I don't know. Between the Supreme Court decapitating the Environmental Protection Agency on the last day of the term and the utter failure of bipartisan reform, the party will ultimately have a great deal of explaining to do.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO