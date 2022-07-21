ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Op-Ed: Senate drug bill could end up hurting patients

By Judy Pearson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you took your car to the mechanic to fix a flat tire and were told that the auto shop was instead going to replace your perfectly good engine, while leaving the flat tire as it is, you would be dumbfounded and stunned at the incompetence. Sadly, this is happening in...

Washington Examiner

Preventing responsible gun ownership will not make America safer

It has been an important few weeks for the public's Second Amendment rights. In the first major gun rights decision since 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right to carry a concealed firearm by striking down a New York state law that made it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to carry a concealed weapon outside their home legally, and wrongfully required individuals to demonstrate a “special need” for self-protection to qualify for a carry license. This was a major victory that will affect at least six other states with similar restrictive licensing requirements, also known as “may issue” laws.
Maria Cantwell
Chuck Grassley
NBC News

Generic ballot position has improved for Democrats — but be careful reading the numbers

The generic ballot numbers have been climbing for Democrats in polling over the past month. Despite President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the 30s, a recent Quinnipiac poll found 45% of registered voters wanting Democrats to control the U.S. House of Representatives, versus 44% who want Republicans in charge — a shift from when Republicans held a 5-point advantage on this question in June, 46%-41%.
The Center Square

Lawmakers coordinate effort to stop blacklisted Chinese firms from receiving U.S. tax dollars

(The Center Square) – Several Republican senators introduced new legislation this week that would prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to certain Chinese firms. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the Turn Off the Tap Act along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The bill would stop any federal funds from going to companies that have been blacklisted by the Department of Commerce’s Entity List and the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.
creators.com

Blame the Constitution

The blame game around the Senate's failure to pass global warming legislation is in full swing. The obvious target is West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, with his one-man veto power over the Democratic Party. But he's not the only one. There's Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader who can't corral his troops, and of course President Joe Biden, who is supposed to be the master of the Senate. And that's just on the Democratic side. How the Republican Party escapes responsibility for environmental disaster I don't know. Between the Supreme Court decapitating the Environmental Protection Agency on the last day of the term and the utter failure of bipartisan reform, the party will ultimately have a great deal of explaining to do.
USA TODAY

Democrats, stop criticizing Biden. You'll have only yourselves to blame.

Hundreds of people have marched to the White House to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to erase a woman’s right to make health care decisions for themselves. While I agree that a bunch of unelected right-wing extremists’ decision to fundamentally alter women’s rights in America is cause for protest, I couldn’t for the life of me understand why these activists were protesting in front of the White House.
FOXBusiness

Experts slam Pete Buttigieg's comments on EVs: 'A con job'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's recent comments that electric vehicles (EVs) are cheaper than traditional alternatives were misleading, experts told FOX Business. Buttigieg suggested EVs can be cheaper than comparable cars with internal combustion engines and more cost-effective to fill up, in response to a question from Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., during a House hearing Wednesday. During his questioning, Perry noted the high average cost of EVs and asked what the Biden administration's plans were to lower such costs for American consumers.
MarketRealist

195 House Representatives Voted Against the Contraception Bill

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — and Justice Clarence Thomas’ comments on revisiting contraception and same-sex marriage rights — lawmakers are pushing to codify potentially at-risk legislation. U.S. House Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday, July 21, but a staggering 195 House Republicans voted against the bill.
eenews.net

Ocasio-Cortez leads House bid to reverse EPA climate ruling

The House has in recent weeks taken several votes to protect individual liberties and reverse the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion last month. Now, progressives are pushing to do the same for the court’s landmark climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. But they’re facing headwinds from some...
Newsweek

Democrats Struggle to Hold Coalition Together as Key Voting Blocs Shift

President Joe Biden's reelection prospects received a major blow last week in a prominent poll that found most Democratic voters don't want him to seek a second term. The latest New York Times/Siena College poll has set off alarm bells in the Party, fueling the debate about whether Biden should, or will, run for reelection in the year he turns 82.
BET

Van Jones Gives His Opinion On Why He Thinks Black Voters Are ‘Frustrated’ With Biden

Van Jones says the Black community is frustrated with President Joe Biden. The political commentator, who once famously claimed that Donald Trump was becoming American’s “uniter-in-chief, discussed his opinion piece about the Biden administration on CNN. He told the outlet, “You’re going through a summer now of real heartbreak with Black voters, the polls show that. I think Biden’s got to take that very seriously.”
