Report: Deebo Samuel worried 49ers will 'shorten his career' with usage at RB

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel reportedly wants assurances from the San Francisco 49ers that the team won't jeopardize the longevity of his career by continuing to use him as a running back.

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Samuel is worried about being "worn down" by his role in the 49ers offense.

"It's really just a matter of do they get to the right number? And do they sort of show him a plan going forward where he's not going to be in a position to be worn down and have his career shortened which I think is the worry before," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday. "He is a great player, he is a dynamic weapon, he is not a running back. And he does not want to be a running back.

"Would he like to take the ball on end-arounds and stuff? Yes, I think he would. But he would not like to have 10 carries up the middle."

Samuel, 26, was an All-Pro last year after finishing the 2021 season with 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards. After carrying the ball just six times through San Francisco's first eight games, Samuel had 53 rushing attempts in his last eight games of the season. Samuel had an additional 27 carries for 137 yards in the 49ers' three playoff games.

In April, Samuel asked to be traded by the 49ers, but the team said it wouldn't consider the idea. On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said no contract extension is imminent for Samuel, refuting other suggestions that a deal could be coming soon.

