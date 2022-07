Aaron Rodgers delivered the most unexpected celebration of Con Air’s 25th anniversary on Tuesday. In a video shared by the Green Bay Packers’ official Twitter account, Aaron, 38, arrived at training camp in what fans dubbed “full-on Nic Cage cosplay.” Aaron sported an unshaved face, a white tank-top tucked into his blue jeans and a whole lot of attitude. With his hair flowing down to his shoulders, Aaron strutted in with a bag in his hand – which he dropped before making his way into camp. The whole look was applauded by fans who couldn’t help but see Rodgers doing an homage to the 1997 blockbuster.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO