(St. George, UT) -- The most recent wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the state is affecting more of Northern Utah than to the south. The current BA.5 strain was responsible for a spike in cases in Southern Utah late June and early July, but has since tapered off locally. Health officials can't pinpoint any specific reason why cases are lower in the southern part of the state currently. One factor that may be skewing the numbers slightly could be the number of home tests people are taking compared to tests that are documented by health officials.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO