DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly running a woman off the road and robbing her of her casino winnings at gunpoint. According to WHO-TV, on Tuesday, July 19, at around 3:15 a.m., the victim was forced off the road by two vehicles in the 3400 block of Easton Boulevard. The woman had just won $18,000 at the Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel, and Timothy Spencer reportedly witnessed her winning, KCCI-TV reports. Police told KCCI Spencer and an accomplice robbed the victim at gunpoint.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO