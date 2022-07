This is the final week if you plan to early vote for the upcoming August 4 general election and state / federal primaries. The final day for early voting is Saturday, July 30. An additional 333 voters went to the polls on Monday, July 25, bringing the total of early votes cast to 3,097. Of those, 1,337 are rural county voters, 1,128 are Tullahoma voters and 632 are from Manchester. This makes about 8.74 percent of registered voters who have voted early.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO