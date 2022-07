This weekend, comic fans from around the world descended upon San Diego to attend Comic-Con 2022. The massive fan event celebrates all things comic books and all things comic fandom. One of the most anticipated panels at Comic-Con was the Marvel one, where stars from the upcoming films and television shows, as well as Marvel President Kevin Feige, would be making a special appearance. The Hall H panel did not disappoint, and Guests were able to see previews of new films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as see the slate for Marvel phases five and six. Yes, Marvel shared that there would be a Phase Six!

