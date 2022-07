Else Mulder Membreño, MD, passed away on July 22, 2022, at the age of 90, with her daughter, Denise Membreño Royer, and granddaughter, Sofia Ann Royer, by her side. Predeceased by her husband, Denis Membreño, MD, she is survived by her four children and nine grandchildren. Else lived with her daughter and her family in the Gettysburg area for the last six years.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO