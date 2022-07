Virginia A. Lindsey, 90, passed away July 19, 2022, at her home. She was born in Belfast, July 14, 1932, the daughter of Charles Franklin and Alma Beatrice (Plumber) Young. Ginny and John shared a lasting love since a young age. She was a loving, generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her greatest joy was family gatherings with her loved ones near. She was always interested in what they were all doing. Ginny worked as a gift buyer for Mr. Paperback for 35 years. She loved her cats, game shows and country music.

