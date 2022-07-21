ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Monarch butterflies have been added to the endangered species list

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmAKv_0gnvNzmh00

Monarch butterflies have been added to the endangered species list, which means they are just few steps away from extinction.

Scientists have added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list after seeing a decline in numbers, according to The Associated Press.

According to the New York Times, part of the reason is because of plant loss and climate change.

It’s the first time that the monarch butterfly has been added to the endangered species list, which is compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, according to the AP. This new categorization means that the monarch is just two steps away from being extinct. The IUCN estimates that the monarch butterfly population in North America has declined between 22% to 72% over the last 10 years.

In North America, monarch butterflies in the millions take the longest migration of “any insect species known to science.” They winter in the mountains of central Mexico they migrate north to Canada, while breeding all the way. By summer, they migrate back to Mexico, said the AP. Some monarch butterflies in winter spend time in coastal California and migrate to several western states during the spring and summer.

What are some ways to help monarch butterflies? The AP said that planting more milkweed can help, because that is what the monarch caterpillars depend on during that phase of their lifecycle.

Another problem that the NYT highlighted was that American farmers have been turning to crops that “were genetically modified to withstand glyphosate,” which is a herbicide found in weed killer. Glyphosate was sprayed across vast areas of farmland, which took out a lot of milkweed plants.

The United States has not added the monarch butterflies to the Endangered Species Act but several environmental groups think it should be, according to the AP.

The NYT said that in 2020, U.S. wildlife officials noticed that monarch butterflies were getting closer to possible extinction but weren’t added to the list because officials believed that conservation of other species needed to be prioritized.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month's decision and put the key scientist behind it on...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
960 The Ref

Oklahoma City Zoo announces baby Sumatran tiger twins’ sexes after 1st checkup

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a boy – and a girl!. According to KOKI-TV, the Oklahoma City Zoo announced last week that the newest additions to its Sumatran tiger family – twins born July 2 to mother Lola and father Kami – had their first wellness exam on July 20. The facility’s veterinary team determined that one of the unnamed cubs is male and the other is female, the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
960 The Ref

More human remains found at Lake Mead, officials say

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Human remains have once again been found at Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir. According to KSNV-TV and the Las Vegas Sun, the National Park Service announced the discovery Monday, saying a witness reported seeing the remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, located along the Nevada-Arizona border, about 4:30 p.m.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Monarch Butterflies#North America#Canada#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Iucn#Nyt#American
960 The Ref

Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers

MADRID — (AP) — Spain on Tuesday eased requirements for foreign laborers without legal documents in an effort to bring thousands of workers into the official labor force and regulate jobs in understaffed sectors including the hospitality and farming industries. The government decree reforms an existing immigration law...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Seattle Audubon Society dropping 'Audubon' from name

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Seattle chapter of the Audubon Society says it is dropping “Audubon” from its name because the man the organization is named after was a slave owner and opposed abolition. KNKX reports that Seattle Audubon is one the largest chapters of the...
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

A religiously diverse Edmonton hosts Pope Francis' visit

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — As Pope Francis pays a historic visit to Canada, he is encountering a country that is less Catholic, more secular and more religiously diverse than the last time it hosted a pontiff two decades ago. And the city where he landed on Sunday...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Austria ends COVID-19 quarantine for those with no symptoms

BERLIN — (AP) — People infected with COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine themselves in Austria if they don't exhibit any symptoms, the country's health minister announced Tuesday. The alpine country is scrapping mandatory quarantine for people who have tested positive but don't feel ill, Austrian news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
960 The Ref

Griner's Russian trial considers medicinal use of cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia — (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing...
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa. Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled...
MIDDLE EAST
960 The Ref

Diana Kennedy, food writer devoted to Mexico, dies at 99

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Diana Kennedy, a tart-tongued British food writer devoted to Mexican cuisine, died Sunday. She was 99. Kennedy spent much of her life learning and preserving the traditional cooking and ingredients of her adopted home, a mission that even in her 80s had her driving hundreds of miles across her adopted country in a rattling truck as she searched remote villages for elusive recipes.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen, from the largest wildfire in a typically mainly fireproof southwest region to a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category.
ALASKA STATE
960 The Ref

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — Pope Francis honored grandparents Tuesday as the roots of humanity, as reverberations echoed from his historic apology for the Catholic Church's role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada's "catastrophic" residential school system. Emotions were still raw in Commonwealth...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
71K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy