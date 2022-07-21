ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Chrysallis Lab is helping people with employment skills and opportunities

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrysallis Lab is a Black woman-owned career coaching and resume writing business that is dedicated to serving the Black community, especially young people entering the job world. Following the pandemic, blue collar jobs are in demand after a two-year stint that employers nationally are calling the Great Resignation. For...

CBS San Francisco

Chinatown block party puts focus on neighborhood solidarity

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco community leaders and residents of Chinatown celebrated the second annual Ping Yuen Summer Block Party Saturday to spotlight a culturally diverse housing development and strengthen relationships between Asian and Black families struggling with economic hardship and racial tension during the pandemic. The Ping Yuen public housing project was built in the 1950s but the Chinatown Community Development Center took it over in 2015. "I'm a people person, I'm going to meet everybody," said Carolyn Pollard, a Ping Yuen resident who has lived in Chinatown for 13 years. She was one of the volunteers for the block...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

The community occupation of Parker Elementary in East Oakland is almost 2 months old

The community occupation of Parker Elementary school in East Oakland is nearing its third month, and while media support has begun to wane after the initial excitement over the takeover, organizers are digging their feet in for the long haul now that there has been a second vote by the Oakland Unified School Board to close Parker permanently.
OAKLAND, CA
City
Oakland, CA
KRON4 News

Free mattress disposal available to Alameda County residents

(BCN) — All Alameda County residents can now dispose of up to five mattresses and box springs a day for free from Monday to Saturday every week. The free drop-off program is run by Waste Management and supported by the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. County residents, including those not serviced by Waste Management, can bring their unwanted mattresses and box springs to the company’s Davis Street facility at 2615 Davis St. in San Leandro.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Hilton San Francisco Union Square Pool Pictures & Reviews (CA)

We stayed here for three nights and had a good time. The hotel was respectful of my Diamond Hilton membership and gave me an upgrade to a 35th Floor room when checking in. The comments below are based on my personal observations. Room: comfortable. As the Floor was high the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Ceasefire night walk: Faith leader says 'The streets belong to peace'

Oakland Ceasefire night walk: Faith leader says 'The streets belong to peace'. Drivers along International Boulevard in East Oakland waved and honked their horns in support of a ceasefire "night walk." Volunteers with different faith organizations and community members walked through this East Oakland neighborhood holding signs to raise awareness about gun violence.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Breed vetoes bill ending single-family zoning in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Single-family zoning lives on in San Francisco, as Mayor London Breed on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have eliminated single-family zones to allow fourplexes in every neighborhood and six units on corner lots. The fourplex legislation was first introduced by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman last year and passed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bay Area chef to open Acre Kitchen at former Oliveto space

Months after legendary Italian restaurant, Oliveto, closed its doors in Oakland, a new Mediterranean restaurant by a local Bay Area chef is slated to open in its place later this year. Acre Kitchen, by chef-owner Dirk Tolsma, is expected to open in the fall as a two-level establishment that will...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Wealthy East Bay Town of Piedmont Confused By Official Count of 42 Homeless There. Where'd They Go?

Residents of Piedmont, the tiny enclave that's entirely surrounded by Oakland and largely populated by millionaires, don't understand where homeless census counters were looking when they found 42 homeless people there earlier this year. Piedmont's official count of homeless individuals residing in its borders, according to Alameda County's point-in-time homeless...
PIEDMONT, CA
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Through July 31

Promotion offered as part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s July Empty the Shelter campaign. Martinez, CA – Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be offering free adoptions of all animals through July 31 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” adoption campaign. The goal of this promotion is to find loving homes for homeless pets in Contra Costa County.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

5220 Desmond Street, Oakland

$1,195,000 | 3 Beds | 1.5 Baths | 1,441 SqFt | Now Showing | Carrie McAlister, GrubbCo. Nestled in the heart of Rockridge just blocks from a bounty of boutiques, delectable cafes, Market Hall and BART this home is ideally located with an abundance of 1920s charm. Slightly raised from the street and on a corner parcel, visitors to the home are greeted by a welcoming front porch. Inside the home are high ceilings, original wood wainscoting, wood floors and period-details throughout.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Oakland restaurant Taiwan Bento to close permanently

Inside Oakland's Taiwan Bento, a cozy lunch and dinner spot on 22nd Street, owner Stacy Tang chats with one of her familiar customers about her upcoming trip to Taiwan to visit family, and the impending closure of her beloved restaurant, a place she's operated with her husband, Willy Wang, since 2014.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4th patient dies after being transferred out of Laguna Honda

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee will have a public hearing on the transfer and relocation of patients at Laguna Honda Hospital. San Francisco's largest skilled nursing facility is required by U.S Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to transfer or discharge 700 patients within the next two months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

