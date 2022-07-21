Chrysallis Lab is helping people with employment skills and opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)

