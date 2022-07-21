ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Woman hospitalized after SUV overturns, clips semi

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Thursday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Lincoln Navigator driven by...

St. Joseph Post

17-year-old injured after Belt Highway crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old Savannah girl was northbound on Belt Highway at County Line Road in St. Joseph. The driver failed to yield...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
12 year old Trenton boy injured in crash when SUV hits deer

The Highway Patrol reports a juvenile boy from Trenton received minor injuries in an accident Sunday in Benton County. A sports utility vehicle, driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Hall of St. Joseph, was southbound on Highway 7 when it struck a deer. Hall wasn’t hurt but the 12-year-old boy – whom the highway patrol did not identify – was taken to the Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton.
TRENTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Daviess County man dies after ATV accident

DAVIESS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 John Deere Buck 500 driven by William D. Mastin, 68, Winston, was northbound on private property just south south of Ridge Avenue one mile north of Winston.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Teenager pronounced dead after drowning Saturday

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager from Oregon, Missouri was pronounced dead on Saturday after drowning in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri River, a half-mile north of Payne's Landing, when he attempted to assist another struggling swimmer. Harris went under the water and did not resurface.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Louis resident was arrested Saturday evening in Linn County. Twenty-three-year-old Wayne Lee was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, possessing eleven to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. Lee was released from custody.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Bethany Man Incarcerated on Numerous Charges

BETHANY, MO- A Bethany man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report indicates 39-year old Jay Thomas was arrested around 11:30 in the morning for felony fleeing, felony driving without a valid license, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and several driving charges.
BETHANY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man captured after high-speed chase in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect and three teens in connection with a high speed chase in a reported stolen 2010 Ford Escape. Just after 8:30p.m. July 20, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification that the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kq2.com

Winston, Mo. man killed in crash Sunday evening

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A Winston, Missouri man was killed following a crash on private property, one mile north of Winston, Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William Mastin, 68, was driving a John Deere Buck 500 over rough terrain and overturned. Mastin was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of him.
WINSTON, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Saturday in Ray County

An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:20 Saturday evening on Highway O, south of 128th Street, as a Harley Davidson driven by 65-year-old Randy R. Baughman headed northbound. Troopers say Baughman...
Trenton man arrested on drug allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man last week. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart has been charged with the July 21st possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. He’s also charged with driving while his license was revoked or suspended and having no proof of maintaining financial responsibility on a motor vehicle.
KSHB 41 Action News

Waverly man killed after falling out of bed of pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Waverly, Missouri, man died after falling out of the bed of a moving pickup truck Thursday morning. The incident occurred southbound on Missouri 13, about a quarter-mile north of Southeast 650 Road shortly before 8 a.m., according to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
