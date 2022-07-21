The Polyphonic Spree – “Got Down To The Soul”

Dan Wriggins just has one of those voices. He makes the mundane interesting. For coming up on a decade, his drawl has been front and center in Friendship, singing about the small stuff: episodes of television that feel revelatory, prolonged silences during conversation, coming out of a concert and feeling a near-imperceptible shift inside yourself. His voice is conversational and plaintive, observational and sometimes wry but always searching and honest. It’s wrapped up in music that is deeply, subtly stirring. On his band’s latest album, Love The Stranger, Wriggins continues his mission to capture profundity in the everyday: “Meant to write down what I was feeling in the moment,” he sings on its opening track. “Thinking, ‘Man, you better get it just like it was/ Or else you’re gonna forget it.'”

