Music

The Polyphonic Spree – “Got Down To The Soul”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polyphonic Spree’s debut album The Beginning Stages Of… turned 20 this past spring. We didn’t do an article about it because you can’t cover everything, even on the nostalgia beat. But they definitely feel like...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

PHONY – “The Middle”

This week, Joyce Manor touring guitarist Neil Berthier is releasing AT SOME POINT YOU STOP, his latest album under the name PHONY. We’ve heard “Kaleidoscope” and “Summer’s Cold” from it already, and today he’s back with another new single, “The Middle.” “I had a tough time dealing with my father’s dementia conceptually,” Berthier shared in a statement. “To cope, I wrote letters to get my feelings out there, knowing no one would see them. It was more helpful than I thought it would be. This song is about wishing there was a recipient to eventually read these letters, knowing that’s not possible.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Friendship Love The Stranger

Dan Wriggins just has one of those voices. He makes the mundane interesting. For coming up on a decade, his drawl has been front and center in Friendship, singing about the small stuff: episodes of television that feel revelatory, prolonged silences during conversation, coming out of a concert and feeling a near-imperceptible shift inside yourself. His voice is conversational and plaintive, observational and sometimes wry but always searching and honest. It’s wrapped up in music that is deeply, subtly stirring. On his band’s latest album, Love The Stranger, Wriggins continues his mission to capture profundity in the everyday: “Meant to write down what I was feeling in the moment,” he sings on its opening track. “Thinking, ‘Man, you better get it just like it was/ Or else you’re gonna forget it.'”
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Built To Spill – “Spiderweb”

Later this summer, Doug Martsch’s long-running indie rock institution Built To Spill will return with When The Wind Forgets Your Name, their first album for new home Sub Pop. This time around, Martsch is backed up by Lê Almeida and João Cases, two members of the Brazilian jazz-rock band Oruã, but all the early tracks from the album still sound very much like classic Built To Spill.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

The beloved Boston band Krill is no more — they’re now known as Knot — but later this year they’re putting out their debut album Alam No Hris on vinyl for the first time. Alam No Hris was originally released in 2012 and was previously only available, physically at least, on CD and an extremely limited-edition cassette tape.
BOSTON, MA
Stereogum

Counterparts – “Whispers Of Your Death”

Last month, the Ontario metalcore band Counterparts announced a new album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, with lead single “Unwavering Vow.” The album’s not out until October, but today the band is sharing a brand-new track called “Whispers Of Your Death.” “I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma,” the band’s Brendan Murphy said of the track, continuing:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance

These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort of public appearance. Yesterday, however, Mitchell played a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Festival, performing alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. This was Mitchell’s first full set since 2000, and it was her first time performing at the Newport Folk Fest since 1969.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Paul Simon Make His Newport Folk Festival Debut With Surprise Appearance During Nathaniel Rateliff’s Tribute Set

Paul Simon made his Newport Folk Festival debut with a surprise appearance during Nathaniel Rateliff’s “American Tune Revue” set on Saturday. Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats dedicated their entire show to Simon, covering a bunch of his songs before Simon himself came out to sing “Graceland,” “American Tune,” “The Boxer,” and “Sounds Of Silence.” He was joined by Rhiannon Giddens on “American Tune,” and a whole bunch of performers came out for “The Boxer.” “What a joy working with Nathaniel and his incredible band. The atmosphere at the festival was nothing short of wonderful,” Simon said.
MUSIC
Stereogum

New Leonard Cohen Tribute Album Will Feature Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, & More

In terms of tribute albums, there are a lot dedicated to Leonard Cohen. There’s 2005’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, which went along with Lian Lunson’s film of the same name. There’s also 1995’s Tower of Song: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and 1991’s I’m Your Fan, which featured contributions from R.E.M., Pixies, John Cale, and lots more era-appropriate names. Plus, there’s 2017’s tribute-concert-turned-album Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen. Now, there’s another Leonard Cohen tribute album in the works: It’s called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen and it’ll be released on November 11 via BlueNote.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Palm – “Feathers”

It’s been a good long while since we heard from Palm, but the Philly experimental indie rock band is far from defunct. In fact, they’re about to release a new album for a new record label. Palm have linked with Saddle Creek for Nicks And Grazes, their first album since 2018’s Rock Island. Today they make their grand return with “Feathers,” a clattering and off-kilter track that suggests Palm held onto their unique alchemy in the interim between releases. “Long before I felt impossible,” Eve Alpert sings, “I saw a ten pin bowl/ I heard the rhythm of error.”
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Foyer Red – “Pickles”

In recent months we’ve been tracing the progress of Brooklyn combo Foyer Red by posting their early singles “Blood” and “Flipper.” Today that progress continues with a new track called “Pickles.”. The band — which seems to have expanded from a trio to a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

THICK – “Tell Myself”

Last month, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their second album, Happy Now, with “Loser.” Today, they’re back with another single, the chiming and catchy “Tell Myself.” “As you get older, you sometimes look at your little-kid self and wish you could give them a hug and tell them everything’s going to be okay,” the band said of the track. “It’s not about minimizing life experiences, but a reminder that you’re stronger than you think and that—despite what it feels like in the moment—there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Check it out below.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Why Bonnie – “Nowhere, LA”

Why Bonnie are about a month out from the release of their debut album, 90 In November, and we’ve heard a good chunk of songs from it already: the title track, “Galveston,” “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Nowhere, LA.” “Inspired by a true story of breaking down in the middle of nowhere Louisiana with an ex, this song is about looking at a relationship in the rear view mirror,” the band’s Blair Howerton said in a statement. “Once you’re further away from a place, you can see it all more clearly and with a bit more understanding,” Check it out below.
LOUISIANA STATE
Stereogum

Watch Bleachers, Clairo, & Lucy Dacus Cover The National At Newport Folk Festival

During Bleachers’ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, Jack Antonoff brought out Clairo and Lucy Dacus — who also performed at the fest this weekend — to cover the National’s High Violet track “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” They were also joined by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda on guitar. The National had performed at Newport on Friday. “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz!” Bryce Dessner wrote on Antonoff’s Instagram. “I wish we could have done it with you all.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hudson Mohawke – “Stump” & “Dance Forever”

Last month, Hudson Mohawke announced his first proper new album in seven years, Cry Sugar, with a megamix of the LP and “Bicstan,” a track which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s back with two more tracks from Cry Sugar: “Stump” and “Dance Forever.” The former is atmospheric, filled with transcendent stabbing synths, and the latter is filthy and fun. Check out both below.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Jarvis Cocker Confirms Pulp Will Reunite In 2023

Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that Pulp will reunite for a run of shows in 2023. Speaking at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop, the Pulp frontman verified the news, which follows a 15-second clip shared on Cocker’s Instagram last week with the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appearing onscreen. (The line is taken from a track on Pulp’s 1998 album This Is Hardcore, which celebrates 25 years next year.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

SBTRKT – “Miss The Days”

Last month, SBTRKT (aka UK producer Aaron Jerome) released his first new music in six years: “Bodmin Moor Prequel.” SBTRKT followed up a few weeks later by teasing another new track, “Miss The Days.” Today, he’s dropped the finished version. Featuring vocals from Leyla, “Miss The Days” goes hard with an anxious, fired-up beat. Over the course of three-and-a-half minutes, SBTRKT operates in one of two modes: he kicks off with frantic drum & bass rattling before downshifting into a yearning R&B ballad. Listen to “Miss The Days” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream World Of Pleasure’s Fearsome New EP World Of Pleasure & Friends

Jess Nyx, leader of the Calgary band Mortality Rate, is one of the great screamers in all of hardcore; listening to her voice feels like getting an adrenaline needle straight to the eye. A couple of years ago, Nyx got together with Colter, a member of the Calgary metalcore band Serration, to start a militant straight-edge vegan side project called World Of Pleasure, and their self-titled debut EP was an absolute ripper. Today, World Of Pleasure have followed that EP with a one one called World Of Pleasure & Friends, and it rips just as hard.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Sylvan Esso Performed A Surprise New Album At Newport Folk Festival

Sylvan Esso debuted a whole new album during their performance at Newport Folk Festival on Sunday. That new album is called No Rules Sandy, and it’ll be out on August 12. Immediately following their performance, the North Carolina duo also shared a new single, “Didn’t Care,” which appears on the LP alongside the previously released “Your Reality” and “Sunburn.”
NEWPORT, NC
Stereogum

Preoccupations – “Death Of Melody”

Later this summer, Preoccupations, the Calgary post-punk band once known as Vietnam, will release their new album Arrangements. Bandleader Matthew Flegel has said that the new LP is “basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.” Preoccupations already shared the early single “Ricochet,” and now they’ve also dropped a new one called “Death Of Melody.” It’s a squirming, downbeat churn, and as the title implies, it’s not terribly melodic.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Wet Leg, Yard Act, Harry Styles Among 2022 Mercury Prize Nominees

Every year, the British press makes a big hullabaloo over the Mercury Prize, the award given to one album that came out of the UK or Ireland. The British Phonographic Industry And British Association Of Record Dealers chooses a group of luminaries, who then vote one one outstanding album. This morning, the Mercury Prize folks unveiled this year’s list of 12 nominees, and only a couple of them have ever been up for the Prize before.
MUSIC

