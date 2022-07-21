ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Chicago Man Charged In Will County After Stabbing at Health Club

star967.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago man is facing attempted murder and other charges in a stabbing at a Naperville health club...

www.star967.net

WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Des Plaines man charged with DUI in crash that killed Mount Prospect man

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 24-year-old Des Plaines man was driving under the influence when he blew a red light and struck another driver with his vehicle in Arlington Heights, killing a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man, police said. Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Arlington Heights police responded to the intersection...
DES PLAINES, IL
starvedrock.media

Jury Picked In Rural Streator Shots Fired Case

A trial surrounding shots being fired near Streator is underway. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan faces felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card. Back on February 6th of 2021, Shelly is accused of coming out of his home with a shotgun as two men showed up at his place. A scuffle ensued with Shelly losing control of the shotgun. Deputies say he then pulled a handgun and fired at the two men who got into their vehicle and left the scene. Nobody was hurt in the ordeal.
STREATOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys abandoned house on island in Chain O'Lakes

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.
ANTIOCH, IL
star967.net

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired in a Joliet Neighborhood

Two men have been arrested in connection to gunshots fired in a Joliet neighborhood on Sunday morning. Joliet Police were patrolling the intersection of Comstock and Morgan Streets just after 3:30 am on Sunday. While patrolling the neighborhood the officers heard gunshots and began investigating the area. They eventually located two people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Morgan Street. While speaking to the two men, police saw live ammo in the back seat of the car and a handgun on the rear floorboard.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Bolingbrook Police Respond, Arrest Man For Attempted murder

On Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at 11:35 pm, Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Lancaster for the report of a domestic disturbance and a victim shot. Upon arrival officers located the alleged offender , John Brown, 65 years of age, waiting in the driveway. Officers...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Monday, July 25th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 27-year-old, Josh Garrett, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
insideedition.com

Illinois Police Officer Performs CPR on Baby Who Stopped Breathing in Dramatic Rescue

An Illinois police officer saved a 10-month-old baby boy who stopped breathing in a dramatic rescue captured on the officer's body camera. As Nathan Jimenez was rushed to the hospital by his family, officers with the Posen Police Department met them along the way and immediately began CPR. His parents and grandmother can be heard panicking nearby.
star967.net

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy