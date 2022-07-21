Chicago Man Charged In Will County After Stabbing at Health Club

A trial surrounding shots being fired near Streator is underway. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan faces felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card. Back on February 6th of 2021, Shelly is accused of coming out of his home with a shotgun as two men showed up at his place. A scuffle ensued with Shelly losing control of the shotgun. Deputies say he then pulled a handgun and fired at the two men who got into their vehicle and left the scene. Nobody was hurt in the ordeal.

