Work has begun on Phase A of the Albany T-SPLOST Resurfacing Plan, which is expected to be completed in 180 days. File/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ALBANY — On July 11, Reeves Construction Co. began its work on Phase A of the Albany T-SPLOST Resurfacing Plan. The contract is for 180 days, but the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

For any questions, contact Scott Tennison or Don McCook at the city of Albany Public Works Department at (229) 302-1800.