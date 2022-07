A 28-year-old woman died and her mother was injured when they were struck by an SUV while walking on a dirt road just south of Ogallala. Katelyn Einck of Bloomington, Illinois, was pronounced dead Sunday at the scene of the crash near the 1800 block of Stagecoach Lane, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair. Her mother, Patricia O'Meara, 61, also of Bloomington, was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO