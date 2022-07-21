ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a refreshing, fruity martini that will make it hard to stop at just one. The Raspberry Lemon Drop is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

  • 7 to 9 raspberries
  • 0.75 oz Triple Sec
  • 0.5 oz Chambord
  • 2 oz Vodka
  • 1.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • Sugar
  • Additional raspberries and lemon, for garnish

To create this drink, muddle seven to nine raspberries in a shaker before adding the liquids to shake and combine. Coat half a martini glass in sugar, garnish with raspberries and lemon, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

