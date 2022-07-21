CCPD, feds net massive firearms, drug bust in Riverdale
By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
4 days ago
The Clayton County Police Department’s Special Operations Narcotics Unit, along with federal law enforcement agents, scored a huge weapons and drug bust in Riverdale on Tuesday, January 19. According...
Two weeks after The Clayton County filed an Open Records Request for public records about the stabbing of a mentally ill detainee in the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has released an incident report indicating that three other detainees were charged with aggravated assault. Since this request was filed, at least two other detainees have died. CCSO called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate at least one as a homicide:
A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing and assaulting a woman and her child. On July 24, LaGrange police were called to an incident on Bulter Street. According to officers, Justin Willis physically assaulted a woman while she sat in her car with...
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated inmate deaths at the DeKalb County Jail. Sheriff’s officials say two inmates have died in unrelated incidents while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail since last week. Stone Mountain resident Vernon Dennis Head was found unresponsive in his...
A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released footage of the man they believe is responsible for shooting two people at a Citgo gas station last Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Drive to a...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said one of its former detention officers is under investigation after he confessed someone paid him to bring tool pieces into the jail. The sheriff's office said deputies arrested Antoine Brown on Thursday. He faces four felony charges, including violation of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man who they say left one woman dead and another injured in a shooting at a home in Conley, Ga. Officers say 69-year-old Charles Wise is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
The owner of Carter Logistics, Ferris Carter, is facing criminal charges after authorities say he never payed for the cost of 18 trailers, which totaled up to $600 thousand. Officials also said they cited the business for operating without a business license.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two people are behind bars after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. According to The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on June 28 on Martin Road in Cumming for a suspended registration.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need help identifying a man who allegedly committed acts of indecent exposure and of sexual battery in various locations around the county. Gwinnett Police said the man walked into multiple stores, exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a U.S. marshal was shot in Fayette County on Sunday morning while attempting to arrest a Pike County murder suspect. The marshal is an investigator from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. It happened near the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh...
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a brick at a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred in the Highland Park subdivision on Bryce Creek Drive on Tuesday night between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Comments / 3