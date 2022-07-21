ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CCPD, feds net massive firearms, drug bust in Riverdale

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clayton County Police Department’s Special Operations Narcotics Unit, along with federal law enforcement agents, scored a huge weapons and drug bust in Riverdale on Tuesday, January 19. According...

claytoncrescent.org

Comments / 3

Related
claytoncrescent.org

Update: CCSO releases one jailhouse stabbing record

Two weeks after The Clayton County filed an Open Records Request for public records about the stabbing of a mentally ill detainee in the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has released an incident report indicating that three other detainees were charged with aggravated assault. Since this request was filed, at least two other detainees have died. CCSO called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate at least one as a homicide:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange woman assaulted with walking cane

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Firearms#Feds#Guns#Law Enforcement#Ccpd#Swat#Narcotics Division
fox5atlanta.com

Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
11Alive

Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Escaped Troup County inmate captured

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy