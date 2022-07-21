ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westport “Fork” landmark found damaged in another town

By Ken Paiva
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA famous Westport landmark was found this morning, but not in the same condition it was last seen. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, the “Fork” was...

Comments / 2

Byron Byron
5d ago

glad to see it will be back,,,,,, I think the fork was standing there lonely ,,,,and went to Little Compton looking for the spoon,,, maybe it needs a spoon to keep it company,,,,,

Massachusetts party boat with 54 on board catches on fire

PLYMOUTH — Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Monday, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Fall River scooter driver crashes into street pole on Laurel Street

At approximately 11:00pm Sunday night, the Fall River Police and Fire Departments, along with Fall River EMS responded to reports of a car accident on Laurel Street. Upon arrival first responders discovered a scooter lying in the middle of the street with its two injured male occupants on the sidewalk. What was initially reported as a car accident turned out to be incorrect.
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River Police, Fire Departments respond to rollover on Slade Street

Just before midnight Sunday, Fall River Police and Fire Departments along with Fall River EMS responded to reports of a rollover accident on Bay and Slade Streets. Eyewitnesses on scene reported that the car was racing down Slade Street when for reasons unknown at this time, the car rolled over and landed right-side up deploying all its airbags.
FALL RIVER, MA
ACI correctional officer remembered with motorcycle ride

(WJAR) — A motorcycle ride on Monday remembered a fallen ACI correctional officer. The Beyond The Call of Duty Memorial motorcycle ride honored the late correctional officer Richard Carchia. The 55-year-old Carchia worked at Medium Security and passed away of COVID-19 complications in December, according to the Rhode Island...
WARWICK, RI
Coast Guard rescues 3 people from boat taking on water in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued in Plymouth by the Coast Guard after their boat hit something underwater and began taking on water. “We hit an underwater object in 30 or 40 feet of water and cracked the hull, and started taking on water,” said Keith Peterson. “The Coast Guard was nice enough to come on scene quickly.”
PLYMOUTH, MA
Rhode Island labor leader arrested, charged with DUI

At 12:07 a.m., Sunday, July 17, Rhode Island State Troopers arrested Michael F. Sabitoni, 55, of 22 Peppermint Lane, Johnston, for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs (first offense, BAC unknown) and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, according to Rhode Island State Police. The...
Fall River Police make gun arrest after moped rider leaves scene of accident

A Fall River teen is facing several charges after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident and running from the police on Monday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Officer Zachary Vorce responded to the area of Globe Street and Vale Street for a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a moped. Upon arrival, Officer Vorce was advised that the operator of the moped had fled the area in a motor vehicle abandoning the moped at the scene.
FALL RIVER, MA
Massachusetts State Police K9 shot and killed saving handler’s life

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, earlier today, Massachusetts State Police K-9 Frankie was shot in the line of duty during a mission with the STOP Team in Framingham. He was rushed to Wachusett Animal Hospital where he tragically died as a result of his injuries. SPAM released...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
Attleboro water reserves at dangerously low levels

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro water reserves are at dangerously low levels, according to city officials. “This is critical because what we’re looking at is the potential for people not to have water coming out of their faucet later on in the summer if all the reserves dry up,” said one official.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Two families displaced, dog dies in Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Two families are displaced and a dog died following a fire in Fall River on Sunday morning. The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. on Norfolk Street. Fire officials confirmed to an NBC 10 News crew on scene the fire started on the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Kenneth Medina Of Warwick Arrested On A Bench Warrant

On Sunday morning at 2:45 AM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Kenneth Medina, 24, of 101 Harrington Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island. Medina was arrested on a Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Disposition on the original charge of Passing of Counterfeit Certificates, Bills, or Notes, originating out of the East Providence Police Department.
WARWICK, RI
Woman dies in fiery crash involving dump truck on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts

AVON, Mass. — A 26-year-old Stoughton woman died early Saturday in a fiery crash involving a dump truck in Avon, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the crash at 2:20 a.m. on Route 24 northbound at Harrison Boulevard. Arriving troopers found a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Damiah...

