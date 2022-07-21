Westport “Fork” landmark found damaged in another town

A Fall River teen is facing several charges after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident and running from the police on Monday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Officer Zachary Vorce responded to the area of Globe Street and Vale Street for a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a moped. Upon arrival, Officer Vorce was advised that the operator of the moped had fled the area in a motor vehicle abandoning the moped at the scene.

