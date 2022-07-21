ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Making Waves: Accomplishments of the CSULB Community

By Janis Carr Campus, Beach Community
csulb.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Williams becomes School of Nursing director. Maintaining Cal State Long Beach’s excellence in its nursing program is foremost for new director Dr. Michael Williams. Williams, who comes to The Beach from Eastern Michigan University, takes over the highly rated School of Nursing following the retirement of...

www.csulb.edu

KevinMD.com

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA high school senior named one of 12 Milken Scholars

SANTA MONICA – Twelve college-bound high school seniors from Los Angeles County have been chosen as 2022 Milken Scholars, winning $10,000 scholarships plus a lifetime of career and educational mentoring and resources, it was announced Wednesday. The program, a joint initiative of the Milken Institute and the Milken Family...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

LA schools promote 'Queer All School Year' calendar, documents show

The Los Angeles Unified School District offers schools and teachers a "Queer All School Year" calendar that provides a blueprint for promoting LGBT pride throughout the year. Documents from the Los Angeles Unified School District Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity office contain a month-by-month plan for schools to promote gay and transgender ideology to students in different ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foreigndesknews.com

Study CDC Relied Upon for School Mask Mandates Was Authored by LA County Public Health Director’s Daughter – Who’s Also Not an M.D.

A “study” finding that COVID mitigation efforts in schools, including forced masking, were highly effective in stopping disease spread — and cited by the CDC and most states as the scientific basis for school mask mandates — was authored by LA County bureaucrats, including the daughter of the county’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 of 4 metrics show increases

Three of four major metrics tracking the effects of the coronavirus in Orange County showed increases in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, new cases over the three-day reporting period totaled 3,527, which averages out to 1,175.67 per day. That’s an increase from Tuesday’s average of 1,105.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

City Manager Misleads CPCC Charter Amendment Committee

000 Spent on Poll to Guide Charter Amendment Decisions. — Stephen Downing. On July 1 the Beachcomber published an article entitled CPCC Authority Gutted by Proposed Charter Amendment, which included an extremely critical analysis of the amendment by eight experts. The experts found that the amendment recommended by City...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Councilmember John J. Kennedy dies

On Thursday, the city of Pasadena announced the death of Councilmember John J. Kennedy. "While we are all deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and college, John Kennedy, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contribution to our city and beyond," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a statement. Kennedy represented Pasadena's District 3 since 2013, served on the city's Finance Committee and was the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He was also a representative for the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority. Born and raised in Pasadena, Kennedy attended Blair High School and was the youngest president of the city's branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. "John Kennedy loved Pasadena and the people of Pasadena. He worked hard every day to make Pasadena a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts. his was a life well-lived."The flags at all of the city's facilities were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the council member.  The city did not release the cause of his death nor his age. 
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach to restrict public access at 3 libraries due to pandemic staffing challenges

Starting Aug. 2, the Alamitos, Brewitt and Dana libraries will close to the public but still allow cardholders to schedule the pickup of materials, including books, DVDs, and Chromebooks, during regular operating hours, according to a July 20 memo from Library Services Director Cathy De Leon. The post Long Beach to restrict public access at 3 libraries due to pandemic staffing challenges appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gun control, gun rights advocates react to new California gun violence legislation

LOS ANGELES — It’s been a busy week for gun control legislation in the state of California. After signing 11 separate bills over the past week that, among other things, prohibit the marketing of firearms to minors, further restrict ghost guns and allow state and local governments and Californians to sue gunmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom took his boldest action yet on Friday by signing SB 1327 — a law that gives $10,000 cash rewards to residents who successfully sue banned gun makers in the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvineweekly.com

John Wayne Airport Hosts Open Call For Local Artists

The John Wayne Airport Arts Program has announced an open call for local artists to display their work inside the Thomas F. Riley Terminal Community Focus Space Program, beginning in March 2023. Artists can now apply for the solo-style exhibition via an application process, found here. If accepted, Community Focus...
SANTA ANA, CA
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

‘Rubio’ making his way into Altadena

Artists Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs are traveling around the United States, literally making their mark on the cities they visit. Up next is Altadena. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio, a life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of Grocery Outlet. “Rubio” will continuously guard a massive...
ALTADENA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Construction to Begin on Dana Point Marina

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
UCLA
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
CBS LA

Affordable housing complex opens in Fountain Valley for low-income residents

Low-income residents in Fountain Valley now have a new place to live for the first time in nearly twenty years. Robert Hill is an airforce veteran who earned his doctorate at USC, but because of a few admittedly poor choices, he was on the brink of homelessness."Throw a little bit of mental health and depression in there. That's a very hard thing for me to say," he said.He needed help. That's when he found out about Prado, Fountain Valley's first new affordable housing complex in the last two decades. Wednesday morning was the culmination of a four-year, 28-million-dollar project. It's a...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

