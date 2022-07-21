ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Woman found on side of the road shot and killed in Berrien County

By Jerry Malec
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor woman was found by police on the side of the road with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Berrien...

Michael Probasco
1d ago

is it just me or do they recycle the same news article every week just with a different picture? cause this has to be like the 6 or 7th time I've seen this exact same article, except a different headline picture to try to throw people off. my blessings of course. but don't repeat the same article 16 times before it ends

