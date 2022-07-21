ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

City Council Agrees On Framework For Camping Code Development

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors took the first step, Wednesday, in its plan to create an unsanctioned camping code, including time, place and manner regulations. At the Council meeting, they agreed to a public engagement plan they believe will provide more opportunities to hear directly from the public. The city's...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbnd.com

Local Leaders Mull Psilocybin Opt Out Ahead Of Election Deadline

PRINEVILLE, OR -- Elected leaders in nearly every Central Oregon community are considering asking voters in November to opt out of allowing psilocybin facilities when they become legal in Oregon in January. Psilocybin is the hallucinogenic chemical in what's commonly known as "magic mushrooms." Deschutes County Commissioners are expected to...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Plans Improvements For Permit System

BEND, OR -- Construction contractors are frustrated with the time it takes the city of Bend to approve permits for everything from new construction to a small home remodel. Bend City Manager Eric King says he and the city Council know it’s an issue. "It’s difficult," he tells KBND News, "Volume is higher than it’s ever been, right now; a lot of construction going on. We’re catching up, we’re hiring staff. We went through a software implementation a couple of years ago. I think we’re past that, so that’s the good news." But, he says, some of the slowdown falls on applicants, "Right now, we’ve got a lot of issues with our queue, where folks will submit something, then they’re stuck in a review cycle. So, there’s some work we need to do with our development community to really improve the quality of their applications so we can process them faster."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Shelter Opens As Cooling Center

REDMOND, OR -- Shepherd’s House Ministries opened its new Redmond location before the facility’s planned renovations, in response to this week’s heat wave. "For all of us in Central Oregon, we’re going to be uncomfortable all week when it’s hot. But for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, they have nowhere to go inside the air conditioning. So, we’re really providing a comfortable place for them to spend the majority of their day," Andrew Hoeksema tells KBND News, "We’re open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., we have volunteers bring in meals, we have water bottles and Otter Pops."
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend ER: "Busiest Summer We've Ever Seen"

BEND, OR -- The Oregon Health Authority recently called out St. Charles Health System as possibly the most strained hospital systems in the state. Dr. Katie Richards, Medical Director for the Bend Emergency Department, sees it every day. "This summer is the busiest summer we’ve ever seen," she tells KBND News, "COVID doesn’t help. But it’s definitely a combination of just increased population, I think there’s some pent-up demand for recreating and recreating in the area - not just with tourists but with locals, as well."
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

Oregon avian flu expands quarantine

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ No new growth on the 26-acre fire between La Pine and Sunriver

No new growth overnight on the fire in southern Deschutes County. A fire information officer with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center says the the Old Wood Fire was staffed Saturday with a crew, dozer, and three engines, and a water tender. The fire near Highway 97 between La Pine...
LA PINE, OR
kbnd.com

Investigation Continues Into Shooting Near The Jefferson County Fair

MADRAS, OR -- The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting near the Jefferson County fair Friday evening. The incident shutdown Highway 97 for several hours. The Jefferson County Sheriff says law enforcement responded to a report of a man at the fairgrounds with a long rifle at about 5 p.m. He ran to a nearby business where the Sheriff says the suspect was shot by law enforcement when he tried to get inside while still armed. There is no word on the suspect's condition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Bend City Councilors#City Council
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2-acre fire closes Highway 126 near Redmond Airport

A brush fire closed Highway 126 a few miles east of Redmond Municipal Airport Monday. Firefighters were quick to respond to the fire around noon near Milepost 6 on the highway that connects Redmond, Powell Butte and Prineville. The two-acre fire was burning on private land and is fully lined.
REDMOND, OR
philomathnews.com

Another Oregon backyard poultry farm infected with bird flu

Another backyard poultry farm in Deschutes County has lost its flock to bird flu. State agricultural officials said the outbreak was confirmed Tuesday, marking the fourth outbreak in Deschutes County. As of Thursday, state and federal agriculture officials have “humanely euthanized” 980 birds, including 40 chickens and ducks in the latest outbreak, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Air, ground crews tackle, stop 15-acre wildfire south of Sunriver on both sides of BNSF Railway tracks

A new wildfire broke out early Friday afternoon south of Sunriver, growing to about 15 acres as numerous ground and air crews tackled the blaze on both sides of the BNSF Railway tracks about a mile south of Vandevert Road. The post Air, ground crews tackle, stop 15-acre wildfire south of Sunriver on both sides of BNSF Railway tracks appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
kbnd.com

Tualatin Man Drowns at Lake Billy Chinook

CULVER, OR -- A 57-year-old Tualatin man drowned in the Crooked River after diving from the top of a houseboat. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, deputies responded to Lake Billy Chinook Saturday, for a reported missing swimmer. "The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office extends their deepest sympathy to this individual’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Tulatin man drowns in Crooked River

A man from Tulatin drowned in the Crooked River Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday. Deputies were called to Lake Billy Chinook on a report of a missing 57-year-old man. It was determined the man drowned after diving off the roof of a houseboat in the river.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured

A 56-year-old Bend man was critically injured on a Deschutes River floating excursion Thursday afternoon when he apparently was pulled underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park and was critically injured, police said. The post Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Terrifying’: Jefferson County fairgoers rush to exits on closing night as police investigate shots-fired call

A man armed with a rifle at the Jefferson County Fair late Friday afternoon ran from arresting officers and was shot by them as he tried to enter a nearby business, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster confirmed. The resulting investigation shut Highway 97 through Madras for several hours. The post ‘Terrifying’: Jefferson County fairgoers rush to exits on closing night as police investigate shots-fired call appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Officer-involved shooting near Jefferson County Fairgrounds; numerous shots fired, apparent suspect at hospital

An officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in the area of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, amid the ongoing county fair, involved numerous gunshots and sent one person to St. Charles Madras. It prompted a multi-agency investigation that shut down Highway 97 for hours at both ends of the city, initial reports said. The post Officer-involved shooting near Jefferson County Fairgrounds; numerous shots fired, apparent suspect at hospital appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy