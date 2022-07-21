City Council Agrees On Framework For Camping Code Development

BEND, OR -- Construction contractors are frustrated with the time it takes the city of Bend to approve permits for everything from new construction to a small home remodel. Bend City Manager Eric King says he and the city Council know it’s an issue. "It’s difficult," he tells KBND News, "Volume is higher than it’s ever been, right now; a lot of construction going on. We’re catching up, we’re hiring staff. We went through a software implementation a couple of years ago. I think we’re past that, so that’s the good news." But, he says, some of the slowdown falls on applicants, "Right now, we’ve got a lot of issues with our queue, where folks will submit something, then they’re stuck in a review cycle. So, there’s some work we need to do with our development community to really improve the quality of their applications so we can process them faster."

