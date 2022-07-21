ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

More than a race

By Joni M. Fisher
generalaviationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 race proved the annual all-women Air Race Classic is more than a race. The 2,500-mile race, which began June 21 in Lakeland, Florida, and ended June 24 in Terra Haute, Indiana, offers racers a way to test their teamwork, their aviation skills, and their fortitude. Almost half...

generalaviationnews.com

Vox

The deadliest road in America

Part of the July 2022 issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Drive along this part of US-19, a stretch of highway in Pasco County that parallels Florida’s Gulf Coast, and you’d be forgiven for not noticing the danger. It looks like a lot of American roads, especially in the South: flat, straight, and wide. Three lanes move in each direction, and extra turn lanes on the right and left bring the total number of lanes to eight or nine at most intersections. The road runs through several cities and places — Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday — but because of all the sprawl, you never really feel like you’ve left town.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Farewell, Vipers: XFL restarts next year — but not in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The XFL released its host cities over the weekend before it restarts next year, and it turns out the league will be sailing away from Tampa Bay. Instead, when the season starts next February, it will take place in Houston, San Antonio, and Arlington in Texas, Orlando, Las Vegas, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. This means the league dropped New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Open Season Sportman's Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Open Season Sportman's Expo is going on at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland from now through Sunday. It's open to anyone who likes hunting, fishing, camping or just being outdoors. Chris O'Hara, who is the promoter for the event, said Florida is the perfect place...
LAKELAND, FL
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
tampabeacon.com

Perfect for beginners, short course to open at Tampa’s Rogers Park Golf Course

TAMPA — Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, longtime professional golfer and PGA broadcast analyst Gary Koch saw a new need on the course. In addition to his NBC broadcasting duties, Koch serves as board chairman of First Tee of Tampa Bay. The goal of the organization, which runs through the Tampa YMCA, is to empower youth through golf by providing access to the sport via camps and local programs and offering scholarship opportunities for older students with higher-education aspirations.
TAMPA, FL
Alex Johnson
thatssotampa.com

Yacht Starship launches brunch cruises from Tampa

Yacht Starship may offer the best brunch in Tampa. Brunch with a view? Nice. Brunch aboard a luxury vessel with stunning Tampa Bay views? Nicer. Yacht Starship is known for its luxe cruises, and now they’ve added a brunch adventure to their repertoire. The brunch cruises board at noon at launch at 12:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from Yacht Starship’s Channelside Drive location (603 Channelside Dr).
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County Hawks inaugural tryouts set for July 31st

BROOKSVILLE- The Hernando County Hawks adult amateur football team is hosting their first set of tryouts on July 31st at the Jerome Brown Community Center. The team is hosting their first ever tryout session to join the Hawks team. The tryouts will start at 12 pm and there’s a $25 dollar tryout fee. Athletes are asked to wear athletic attire and to bring cleats.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

RP Funding Center to change according to Sherrouse

Sherrouse announced that the city will be taking a new direction in how it operates the municipal-owned RP Funding Center. Earlier this year, commissioners asked city staff to consider ways to reduce the annual subsidy required to operate the RP Funding Center. In the fiscal year 2021, the subsidy was $4.8 million. The last projection placed it at about $3 million this year.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Diver hospitalized in Tampa after Coast Guard rescue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a diver nearly 100 miles off shore of Tampa Bay Friday. The USCG Twitter said that an MH-60 aircrew from Air Station Clearwater medevaced a diver who suffered complications 92 miles offshore of the bay. The diver, who...
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

South Carolina pair bound for music festival in South Florida nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two South Carolina men bound for a music festival in South Florida were arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Aaron Myers Smith, 20, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was driving a vehicle on Thursday when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 315, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in possession of a fake Rhode Island driver’s license which had him over the age of 21. He said he and his passenger were bound for the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

