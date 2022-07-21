ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale mayor in hospital, testing for auto-immune disorder

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lowAF_0gnugpUt00
Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Murrieta Mayor Kelly Seyarto in 2019. | Photo courtesy of The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday night from a room at Antelope Valley Hospital.

He posted on his personal Facebook page that he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai because it is “better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose” the manifestation of an auto-immune disorder.

“I don’t intend to be sidelined by anything,” Hofbauer posted in a statement on Facebook.

He said he will undergo a couple days of lab tests and he is hoping no surgeries or biopsies will be needed.

Hofbauer, 68, told City News Service he tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was in quarantine for two weeks recovering. It was the second time Hofbauer had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is vaccinated and boosted. He also has diabetes.

The doctors at Cedars-Sinai are running tests on him to see if his condition is related to his COVID diagnosis or complicated from diabetes, he told CNS.

“They’re working on a game plan today,” Hofbauer said. “They got an A-list of people here. Communication is the key.”

Hofbauer said he was experiencing chest pains on Monday and went to see his doctor. He was sent to the emergency room at Antelope Valley Hospital the following day, and from there, transferred to Cedars-Sinai.

Hofbauer said he missed a forum with Realtors from the Antelope Valley on Thursday, but Ricahrd Loa, the mayor pro tem, was attending in his absence.

Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003 and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. His term expires in November. Prior to being elected to the City Council, he was a Planning Commissioner and chairman beginning in 1990.

He retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.

Updated July 21, 2022, 10:41 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

How Reliable Are At-Home COVID-19 Tests?

Los Angeles is on the cusp of re-integrating mask mandates for the city. The current strain of COVID-19 has pushed hospitalizations to a daily average of 1,329. With the recent trajectory of COVID numbers, it seems likely that indoor masking will return. That may not be the case as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Cedars-Sinai gives $36.5M to Los Angeles healthcare nonprofits

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center awarded a record $36.5 million in grants and sponsorships over the last year, the organization announced Friday. The funding went to more than 200 local nonprofits working in healthcare, civic engagement and other sectors of the health care industry. “Cedars-Sinai is committed to improving the health of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Huntington Park Councilman Manuel Avila dies at 81

Huntington Park Councilman Manuel “Manny” Avila died Monday at the age of 81, less than two months after being reelected to a second term. Avila was a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission from 1990-2001. He was reappointed in 2015 and was chair of the commission from 2015-2016. Avila was president of the Huntington Park Lions Club and Huntington Park Friends of the Library and parish council treasurer at St. Matthias Church.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmdale, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Petco grants $35,000 to LA’s Bunny World Foundation rescue org

The all-volunteer Bunny World Foundation that finds homes for hundreds of abandoned domestic rabbits each year is set to receive a $35,000 grant from Petco’s charitable foundation Tuesday. The check to the animal rescue organization will be presented Tuesday at Petco’s Pasadena store at 845 S. Arroyo Parkway in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County adds over 8,000 new COVID cases, 20 more deaths

Nearly 8,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County Friday, along with 20 more deaths, but the number of virus patients hospitalized took a sharp downturn. According to state figures, there were 1,247 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, a surprisingly large single-day decline from 1,329 on Thursday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care also dropped, from 142 on Thursday to 120 on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Immune Disorder#Politics Local#The Palmdale City Council#City News Service#Cns
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger, L.A. County Doctors Push Back Against Threats Of Return Of Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate

With the threat of Los Angeles County Department Health officials reinstating indoor mask mandates next week, County doctors and leaders are pushing back. With mask mandate talks on the rise,COVID-19 cases are rising within County hospitals, Dr. Brad Spellberg, CMO, and Dr. Paul Holton, Chief of Staff, both from LAC+USC Medical Center, say 90 percent of those patients are not admitted because of the virus.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
HeySoCal

Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services

The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department. The AD Department unites aging, disability, and community programs previously performed by WDACS and LA County’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Presumed Drug Overdose At Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Two people experienced a suspected drug overdose at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. About 5:35 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of a medical emergency involving a possible overdose at the Santa Clarita Skate Park, located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to Dispatcher Klein, spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy