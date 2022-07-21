Palmdale mayor in hospital, testing for auto-immune disorder

Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Murrieta Mayor Kelly Seyarto in 2019. | Photo courtesy of The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday night from a room at Antelope Valley Hospital.

He posted on his personal Facebook page that he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai because it is “better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose” the manifestation of an auto-immune disorder.

“I don’t intend to be sidelined by anything,” Hofbauer posted in a statement on Facebook.

He said he will undergo a couple days of lab tests and he is hoping no surgeries or biopsies will be needed.

Hofbauer, 68, told City News Service he tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was in quarantine for two weeks recovering. It was the second time Hofbauer had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is vaccinated and boosted. He also has diabetes.

The doctors at Cedars-Sinai are running tests on him to see if his condition is related to his COVID diagnosis or complicated from diabetes, he told CNS.

“They’re working on a game plan today,” Hofbauer said. “They got an A-list of people here. Communication is the key.”

Hofbauer said he was experiencing chest pains on Monday and went to see his doctor. He was sent to the emergency room at Antelope Valley Hospital the following day, and from there, transferred to Cedars-Sinai.

Hofbauer said he missed a forum with Realtors from the Antelope Valley on Thursday, but Ricahrd Loa, the mayor pro tem, was attending in his absence.

Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003 and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. His term expires in November. Prior to being elected to the City Council, he was a Planning Commissioner and chairman beginning in 1990.

He retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.

Updated July 21, 2022, 10:41 p.m.