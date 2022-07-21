Dodgers to face Giants to open homestand

| Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The Los Angeles Dodgers will resume play Thursday evening following the All-Star break, seeking their 16th victory in 18 games when they face the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Mitch White (1-2) will pitch for the Dodgers, against left-hander Carlos Rodón (8-5) for the Giants.

White allowed six runs and 10 hits in five innings in his most recent start, a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on July 12. He was charged with a loss.

Rodón was selected for the National League team for Tuesday’s All-Star Game but did not pitch. He allowed one run and eight hits in five innings in his most recent start, last Wednesday, getting a no decision in a 3-2 10- inning loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in a game San Francisco led 2-1 when he was relieved.

White has not pitched against the Giants this season. Rodón has a 1-1 record and 1.50 ERA in two appearances against the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers are 4-4 in White’s eight starts. San Francisco is 8-10 in Rodón’s 18 starts.

All five games between the Dodgers and Giants in 2022 have been won by the home team. The Dodgers swept a two-game series May 3-4 at Dodger Stadium and were swept in a three-game series at Oracle Park June 10-12.

The Dodgers had a game-and-a-half lead over the San Diego Padres following a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies June 28 at Denver. The Dodgers concluded the three-game series with a victory, then began a homestand by winning three of four against the Padres, and sweeping Colorado in a three-game series and the Chicago Cubs in a four-game series.

The Dodgers opened a three-game series at St. Louis July 12 with a loss, then won the final two games, then swept a two-game interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels Friday and Saturday in Anaheim to take a 10-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers’ 60-30 record is the best in the National League and second-best in MLB behind the New York Yankees (64-28)

San Francisco (48-43) has won seven of its last nine games after losing 14 of its previous 18 games. The Giants are in third in the NL West, 12 1/2 games behind the Dodgers, and a half-game behind Philadelphia in the race for the National League’s third and final wild-card playoff berth.

The game is set to start at 7:09 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.