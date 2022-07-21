ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

One lane of SR 316 to be closed due to road maintenance

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has closed one lane of SR 316 due to road maintenance work.. WHERE: SR 316...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26

BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving. WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Official Update on North Georgia Tire Services Fire from BC Emergency Services

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., BCFES was dispatched to 161 Criss Black Rd., North GA Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50% involved, fire through the roof, and several explosions were reported. BCFES arrived on scene to find a comm structure heavily involved with fire. The building was approx. 30,000 s.f. The business was full of commercial tires. Crews were on scene overnight and all-day Sunday. Approx. 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday. Working with the EPD, EPA, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Due to building collapse, heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries reported, the business was a total loss however, crews were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses. As of this morning, crews will be back out to the scene later today along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and begin fire investigation.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gwinnett County, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia radar goes offline to undergo upgrades

Peachtree City, Ga. - The weather radar that serves Middle Georgia will be down for two weeks starting beginning August 1. According to the Peachtree City National Weather Service during the two week refurbishment, the radar will undergo an important upgrade. Crews will replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, GA government is hiring

The Walton County government has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government career website on July 25, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough company wants answers about missing semi-truck

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia outdoor-equipment company brings their semi to a truck company for service, but they say someone stole their rig right out of the yard where it was supposed to get fixed. McDonough Equipment and Attachments says they dropped off their tractor trailer months ago for maintenance....
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved 'Lawn Man' killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study finds Georgia's most dangerous roads are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Those who drive in the metro Atlanta area know how dangerous the roads can be. A new study aims to shed light on areas that are especially dangerous to navigate, not because of infrastructure, but because of people speeding or driving under the influence. "Driving in general is...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two people injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County Fire and Rescue were called to a boat fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials said when first responders got there a boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke in the no wake zone near dock M.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WTGS

1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One person died after a single-vehicle collision in Jasper County Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. on Purrysburg Road near Hardeeville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the driver of a 2008 Nissan pickup was traveling...
JASPER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy